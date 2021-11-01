 Skip to main content
2021 Kiwanis ornament features Wingspread
2021 Kiwanis ornament features Wingspread

RACINE — The 2021 Kiwanis Clubs holiday ornament is now on sale and features a local landmark.

Wingspread, the world-famous Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Wind Point, is the colorful design for this year’s ornament. The 14,000-square-foot home was constructed in 1939 for the H.F. Johnson family and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, it houses a conference center operated by the Johnson Foundation at Wingspread.

Ornament sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display at the Racine Zoo, a community activity of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine and the Kiwanis Club of Racine. The lights tradition is funded by donations and the annual sale of a custom-designed brass ornament.

Ornaments cost $10 (cash only) and are is available from Kiwanis members or at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, J.C. Licht Ace Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center and Sew ‘N Save.

Limited quantities of past years’ ornaments are also available. For more information, contact Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.

