012123-FC-ART-PROJECT_merged

DRC 2023 art project announced

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s 22nd annual public art project will feature decorated large 4-foot letters of “Love” and “I Love Racine” which will be displayed and available to view throughout downtown from June through mid-September.

“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for over 20 years,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director.

Kruse explained that the DRC’s choice of art that featured the word love for this year’s project was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown but also to spread positivity and joy throughout downtown.

The DRC is currently seeking 24 artists to create unique, kid and family-friendly designs for the art pieces. Selected artists will receive $100 for supplies.

Fan favorite voting will take place all summer long and the winner of that contest will receive a $100 downtown gift certificate.

The application deadline is Feb. 17 with artist notification on Feb. 24. Art project pickup will be March 13 and the deadline to return is May 20. Artist applications can be found at bit.ly/3Dkk9KT.

Sponsors are also needed to make this public art project a reality.

Salt in freshwater is series topic

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network and its affiliates through the Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership are gearing up to spotlight the threats that road salt poses to our rivers, lakes and drinking water through Salt Awareness Week Jan. 23-25.

Winter salt and deicers are common water pollutants. Once extracted from its original pockets within the earth and then connected with water, chlorides persist indefinitely. One teaspoon of road salt will permanently pollute five gallons of freshwater.

Featuring five speakers over five days, daily live streams will address the environmental toll of deicers, salts in our drinking water, actions the Wisconsin DNR is planning and how residents can get involved. They will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Topics are:

Jan. 23: “Freshwater Salinization: An Emerging Global Issue” with Sujay Kaushal.

Jan. 24: “Tracing Salt: From Winter Roads to Summer Streams” with Charlie Paradis.

Jan. 25: “Salty Drinking Water and Public Health” with Allison Couture.

Jan. 27: “Be a Salt Wise Champion in your Community” with Allison Madison.

People can tune into the live streams each day through the Wisconsin Salt Wise YouTube Channel or go to wisaltwise.com/Event/Home/SignUp/1412.

Community meal planned Tuesday

UNION GROVE — Union Grove Congregational UCC, 1106 11th Ave., will host a free community meal from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in fellowship hall. Carryouts will start at 6 p.m.

Artists invited to apply for ArtSeed grants

RACINE — ArtSeed grants are provided by the Racine Arts Council to support the skills and abilities of artists and arts groups throughout Racine County.

Grants are available in leveled amounts of $500, $1,000 and $1,500. Partnerships and collaborations between artists and nonprofit organizations, including educational and governmental entities, are highly encouraged to apply. Winning applications will include a clear description of the project with a completed budget; key goals with measurable objectives; target audience, expected reach; and a description of how the project will positively affect the community.

Individual artists, arts groups and nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for this grant beginning Feb. 1, through the Racine Arts Council website. This year’s application deadline is April 15. Grant winners will be chosen May 18 and awards will be distributed in July. Applicants must be from Racine County, and the proposed venture must occur within Racine County.

An “ArtSeed Grant Workshop,” a “how-to” session for filling out an application and creating a budget, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, via Zoom. To register, contact Kathi Wilson at director@racineartscouncil.org.

For more information about the ArtSeed grants program and the application process, go to racineartscouncil.org.

Nominations open for WAMI Awards

MILWAUKEE — Nominations are now open for the 2023 Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards as part of our commitment to honor and recognize the accomplishments of musicians statewide.

This year, the general public will submit nominations and winners will be elected via a digital voting system used by the Academy of Country Music, the TEC Awards and the Madison Area Music Awards.

The new voting and nomination process is vital to continuing transparency within WAMI and promoting inclusivity among the Wisconsin music community. The 2023 award show will be held in Milwaukee on May 21.

Fans, musicians and music-lovers can now nominate local talent for the annual WAMI Awards. Wisconsin musicians, bands, vocalists, instrumentalists, recording studios, managers, songs and albums are all eligible for nomination, regardless of WAMI membership status.

Three important facts about the nomination process:

The nomination period is open through Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Nomination and voting takes place on Broadjam; a third party, indepently verified platform. People will need to register and create a free account on Broadjam to submit a nomination.

Nominations will need to include an email address for the nominee. In this way, artists can be notified of their nomination and next steps in the process.

To learn more about the nomination and registration process, visit wami.org.