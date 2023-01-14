011423-FC-FAMILY-MUST_merged

Families can get help for trauma

MOUNT PLEASANT — Frazier Support Services, 5802 Washington Ave., Suite 204, announces the launch of a program for families in trauma and/or struggling with family dynamics, Family2Family.

Though the program is one of many in Racine to receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Violence Reduction Initiative funding, it stands alone as a unique program for the family as a whole. This program takes a holistic approach to working with and supporting families, youth and children who are affected by trauma, generational cycles of violence, AODA and criminal activities.

Family2Family is a 12-week, family support, mentoring curriculum involving the entire family. In a learning environment, families will be equipped to address challenges in a healthy way for better outcomes for the first half of the program. For the latter half of the program, a family advocate will join them in-home for coaching to put what they’ve learned into practice.

Frazier Support Services is accepting applications for the program. Its looking for two types of families; those requiring mentoring and those wanting to mentor (mentoring families will be given a stipend). After the completion of the application process, the program will launch with public safety partnering agencies at the offices of Frazier Support Services.

For more information, go to fraziersupportservices.com or call 262-287-4933.

Jam session and singalong set

BURLINGTON — A jam session and singalong is held from 1 to 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St. People interested in participating should bring their instruments. Spectators and those who like to sing and dance are welcome. Musicians will take song requests.

For more information, call 262-716-0329.

Church to host luncheon for seniors

RAYMOND — North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., will host a free Amazing Grays luncheon for area senior citizens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Larry Lynne will provide entertainment.

Amazing Grays luncheons alternate between North Cape Lutheran Church and Raymond Community Church on the third Wednesday of each month through May. Donations are accepted.

Kiwanis club seeks raffle prizes

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is seeking prize donations for its annual Raffle Night fundraiser on Saturday, March 4. Donations may include goods or services from area businesses and individuals.

Raffle Night, held at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, is an evening of food and prizes. As the Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s major annual fundraising event, Raffle Night helps the club with its mission of supporting youth and families locally and throughout the world.

Just 210 Raffle Night tickets will be sold. Tickets are $125 and includes dinner for two and an entry into the drawings. The top cash prize is $5,000.

In 2021-22, Kiwanis Club of West of Racine donated $30,500 to more than 40 programs and organizations, including six scholarships for local higher education-bound students.

For more information about donating raffle prizes or purchasing event tickets, call Robert Cooper at 262-497-1018.

RAM seeks Peeps artists for exhibit

RACINE — Beginning March 30, Racine Art Museum will present the 14th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition. This nontraditional exhibition showcases art made from or inspired by colorful marshmallow Peeps candy. Artists of all ages are invited to create art for the only museum competition of its kind. There is no entry fee.

Entries for the 2023 show will be judged for awards by a panel of experts based on creativity and the best use or representation of Peeps. Museum visitors are invited to nominate their favorite piece in the exhibition for the coveted PEEPles Choice Award, which will be announced after the end of the show.

Further information and a downloadable entry form are available on the RAM website, ramart.org. Entries must either be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday or Saturday, March 17-18, or shipped to arrive no later than March 16 at Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine, WI, 53405, along with attached entry form.

Alice in Dairyland applications open

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection invites individuals with a passion for promoting agriculture to apply for the 76th Alice in Dairyland through Feb. 3.

As one of the most widely recognized communications professionals in Wisconsin agriculture, Alice in Dairyland travels extensively throughout the state promoting Wisconsin’s agriculture industry and its impact on the state economy.

Alice in Dairyland applicants should have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture, at least three years of experience, education, or training in communications, marketing, education, or public relations, and public speaking experience. Applicants must also be female, Wisconsin residents, and at least 21 years old. This one-year, full-time contractual position starts July 5.

To apply, provide a cover letter, completed application form, resume, 150-word personal bio and contact information for three professional references to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov or PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911, by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Application materials are available at aliceindairyland.com.

Learn about winter wildlife at event

BURLINGTON — A winter wildlife outdoor event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Seno Woodland Center, 3606 Dyer Lake Road.

Through exploration and imagination, participants will learn that animals are a part of nature and that animals leave their own stories in the snow. Participants will investigate the lives of animals through their tracks, scat, homes and other clues they leave behind in this program for all ages.

The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. To register, go to https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cau.

Ministry offers food distribution

RACINE — Food for the Soul Ministry, 2130 Racine St., offers a grocery distribution at 4 p.m. on the second Friday of each month. Also included is toiletries and beauty supplies.

For more information, contact Pastor Bill Thompkins at 262-752-8566. People can follow Food for the Soul on Facebook at facebook.com/ItsF4TS.