Green Dragon's bloody mary

The bloody mary at the Green Dragon in Fond du Lac offers anything from teriyaki chicken to meatloaf sliders to onion rings.

 Kayla Stuhr

MADISON — The bloody mary is one of the few cocktails that one can drink before noon without getting some serious side-eye, and that alone makes it a crowd favorite. But, to top it off, no one does the bloody mary quite like Wisconsin.

Topped with everything from cheese curds and sausage sticks to bacon and sliders, you’ll leave with your thirst quenched and your hunger fed. Here are a few of the state’s most noteworthy bloody marys:

The Green Dragon Brew Pub, Fond du Lac

Ever heard the phrase “everything but the kitchen sink”? That applies here. This made-from-scratch bloody mary offers anything from teriyaki chicken to meatloaf sliders to onion rings, or if you’re really hungry, all of the above.

Rusty’s Backwater Saloon, Stevens Point

If you like spicy, this is the bloody for you. Rusty’s throws in some banana pepper juice and pepper slices for an extra kick, plus a foot-long beef stick.

O’Davey’s Pub, Fond du Lac

O’Davey’s has essentially gone viral for its $5 bloody marys, which come with more food than you’d need in a day. It has been known to be topped with anything and everything, from popcorn, bacon, peanuts and beans, to sausage, a pretzel, sliders, nachos, and cheese curds. You won’t leave hungry.

Dublin Sports Bar and Grill, Conover

For what’s known as the Northwoods’ best bloody mary, head to Dublin Sports Bar and Grill. If not for the fabulous bloody, then for the lakeside view. Though, we should mention, Sundays at Dublin feature a “Make Your Own” bloody mary bar. See you there.

Rum Runners, Green Bay

Head to Rum Runners on Saturdays and Sundays (hello, Packers game day!) for a build-your-own bloody mary bar, which features more than 12 different drink mixes, 30 seasonings and hot sauces, and 20 garnishes, including cheese, shrimp, and smoked oysters!

No Name Saloon & Monkey Bar, Prescott

In the Prescott area, if you say “happy meal,” everyone knows you’re talking about the famous bloody mary at No Name Saloon. Their bloody is known for being spicy, thick and topped with plenty of tasty snacks. Stop by the Mississippi River town on a weekend motorcycle ride or to take in a Packers game.

V & M Bar and Campground, Rice Lake

Rice Lake is the destination for many summer camping trips, and no trip to northwest Wisconsin is complete without a stop at V & M bar, “Home of the best Bloody Mary.” Northwoods camping and a delicious bloody mary — does it get any more “Wisconsin” than that?

Sobelman’s Pub and Grill, Milwaukee

Sobelman’s takes their bloody marys seriously, and you should too. With a variety of choices, such as The Crown Mary, The Cheesehead, The Bourbonado, The Baconado, you’ll find bloodies topped with bacon-wrapped jalapeno cheese balls, a whole fried chicken, sliders, bacon-wrapped bourbon chicken, and so much more.

Kristen Finstad is a member of the Discover Wisconsin crew. Having grown up in River Falls, attending UW-Stevens Point and now living in Madison, she’s a Wisconsin girl through and through. Watch Discover Wisconsin TV Saturday mornings at 10 on Fox Sports Wisconsin.

