Eight of the best views in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Atop rooftops and amid parks, you’ll find countless jawdropping lakefront and cityscape views in Wisconsin’s largest city. Here are a few we recommend:
Kilbourn Reservoir Park
The park’s southern edge overlooks one of the best views in Milwaukee, including the Milwaukee River and the ever-growing skyline. Take a stroll through the up-and-coming surrounding neighborhood, or head to the park for summer concerts.
Northpoint Lighthouse
If you’re a history buff, or simply in search of a stunning panoramic view, Northpoint Lighthouse has something for you. The recently-renovated, 74-foot tower has overlooked Lake Michigan, Lake Park, and Milwaukee’s skyline since 1855 and is open to the public for tours and visits.
Blu at The Pfister
Venture up to the 23rd floor of The Pfister Hotel for cocktails, live music, and panoramic views of Downtown Milwaukee. Come during daylight for sunny lakeside views, or take in the lit-up skyline by moonlight. The place was even voted “Best Place for a Date Night” by Milwaukee Magazine.
Lakeshore State Park
For green space and city vibes, Lakeshore State Park can’t be beat. Any state park located in an urban setting and on the shores of a Great Lake is bound to be beautiful. Just call it Milwaukee’s Central Park.
Harbor House
Harbor House embodies New England in its food and style, but its view couldn’t be more “Milwaukee.” The seafood restaurant is set on the shore of Lake Michigan and offers some of the freshest seafood, steak and pasta all while providing a premier lakefront view.
TGI Friday’s Front Row Sports Grill
While we never tire of a good lakefront or skyline vista, TGI Friday’s in Miller Park mixes it up a bit. Come during a game for a front-row view of Miller Park’s left field, or stop by any day year-round for a baseball aficionado’s favorite view.
Grohmann Museum
The Grohmann Museum is located on the campus of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, and happens to be home to the world’s most comprehensive art collection dedicated to the evolution of human work, plus a rooftop sculpture garden that offers unparalleled views.
Kimpton Journeyman Hotel
A recent addition to Milwaukee, this hotel’s ninth floor features an indoor/outdoor rooftop bar and restaurant, The Outsider, with a spectacular view of the city. Stop by any night for a drink, or plan a private event with access to fire pits, cabana-style seating, and sunset skyline views.
