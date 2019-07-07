EAST TROY — Becky Schoonover is the new executive director of the East Troy Railroad Museum.
An Oconomowoc resident, Schoonover will be the first paid employee at the museum, a nonprofit educational corporation dedicated to preserving the rail heritage of Wisconsin and America.
“We’ve experienced tremendous growth over the past several years, but felt that we needed a full-time leader at the railroad with a new perspective to help us continue that growth,” said Pat Doran, chairman of the museum’s Board of Directors.
Schoonover has a bachelor’s degree in art and psychology from DePaul University, in Chicago.
She brings over 18 years of operational and program experience to her new role, which began June 1.
“I am really excited about her approach to improving our guest experience, and her new ideas for expanded offerings at the railroad,” said railroad President Ryan Jonas.
Previously, the museum was entirely run by volunteers.
The East Troy Railroad Museum operates on the last remaining piece of the original interurban network which operated in Wisconsin. By 1939, the railroad was retired by The Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Company due to lack of ridership. Since everything from gas to groceries came in to East Troy by the railroad, the town passed a referendum to purchase the remaining 7.5 mile stretch of track and overhead for freight purposes. The Village of East Troy operated the railroad until the year 2000 when it was purchased by the Friends of East Troy Railroad. Today, the East Troy Electric Railroad has 32 pieces of equipment.
The railroad runs along a 10-mile rote between the depot located at 2002 Church Street in East Troy and The Elegant Farmer farm market in Mukwonago. The depot is located 10 miles west of Waterford.
Approximately 25,000 people visited the railroad in 2018.
