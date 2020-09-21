Early childhood education

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Did you know that babies are born ready to learn? In fact, 95% of a child’s brain develops between birth and age five with more than one million new neural connections formed every second in the first few years of life.

New brain imaging scans combined with numerous research studies continue to prove this significant finding. With more and more emphasis placed on the early years of a child’s life, it is imperative that everyone — from parents to policymakers — understand this critical period of development in young child’s life and what is at stake.

The healthy development of young children during these formative years builds the foundation for future learning, behaviors, and physical and mental health. This means that a child’s early life experiences matter. A young child’s developing brain is shaped largely by the caregivers that surround them and the early experiences that they have.