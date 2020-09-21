Early childhood education

RACINE COUNTY — Did you know that babies are born ready to learn? In fact, 95% of a child’s brain develops between birth and age five with more than one million new neural connections formed every second in the first few years of life.
New brain imaging scans combined with numerous research studies continue to prove this significant finding. With more and more emphasis placed on the early years of a child’s life, it is imperative that everyone — from parents to policymakers — understand this critical period of development in young child’s life and what is at stake.
The healthy development of young children during these formative years builds the foundation for future learning, behaviors, and physical and mental health. This means that a child’s early life experiences matter. A young child’s developing brain is shaped largely by the caregivers that surround them and the early experiences that they have.
Caregivers are all of the adults who are responsible for the care of the baby or child including parents, grandparents, childcare teachers and other caregivers. All babies need responsive and nurturing caregivers, who not only tend to their health and safety, but also provide regular interaction and stimulation. Every time a parent or caregiver looks into a baby’s eyes and smiles; the baby is forming secure attachments with the adult and learning how to trust others. Each word spoken and book read develops a baby’s future vocabulary and literacy skills.
In fact, early experiences, whether positive or negative, can follow a child throughout his/her lifetime. Each positive interaction with a baby or young child is an opportunity to learn and build trust, which sets the stage for future learning and school success. Conversely, exposure to excessive stress, fear and anxiety can add up over time to impede a child’s development and ability to learn.
The connection between a child’s early experiences and the lifelong impacts that follow brings to light the critical role of early care and education programs.
According to research, investment in high-quality early education programs pays-off. Professor James Heckman at the University of Chicago has found, “the rate of return for investment in quality early childhood education is 13% per annum through better outcomes in education, health, sociability, economic productivity and reduced crime.”
The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, which has been conducting research into this topic since 2003, has also found that investment in early health and learning achieve high public returns (Rob Grunewald, economist).
Efforts to raise awareness about the importance of high-quality early education programs are already underway in Racine County. Learn more about this movement by attending a virtual film screening and discussion of the documentary, No Small Matter. The film explores the current state of early education in America including the challenges families face and the powerful force for change that high-quality early education could be for children, parents and the country.
After viewing the film, a panel with speakers from the Racine community will share their perspective on early care and education.
The event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 and is presented in partnership with the United Way of Racine County, Higher Expectations for Racine County and Extension Racine County.
Registration is required at www.unitedwayracine.org/no-small-matter.
Sarah Hawks is the family and community educator for UW-Extension Racine County. She can be reached at:sarah.hawks@wisc.edu or 262-767-2929
