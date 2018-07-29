TOMAH — For many Wisconsinites, weekends are spent traveling from corner to corner of the state touring vineyards and tasting wines, and as Wisconsin’s winery scene grows in popularity, Vino Fest is born. This Tomah festival, scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 1-2, is entering its first year and will bring Wisconsin’s many vineyards together and celebrate all things “wine.” While there are so many things to love about this brand-new festival, here are six worth mentioning:
1. Wine Tasting
If you’re headed to Vino Fest, chances are you’re looking to taste some wine. The event provides a sampling of wines from Wisconsin wineries, and then allows you to purchase a glass of your favorite wine at The Chateau, or bottles of wine at the Wine Cellar.
2. The Chateau
Kick back and relax in The Chateau, where you can enjoy a glass of wine from one of the state’s many vineyards, and delicious cheese samples from award-winning cheesemakers across the state.
3. Corks n’ Creations
What goes better with wine than crafts? How about wine-inspired crafts? That’s what you’ll find at Vino Fest. Check out or purchase artists’ creations, including jewelry, photography, woodwork and painting.
4. Moscato Music Stage
With a glass of wine in-hand and acoustic, contemporary and jazz music playing in the background, spending a day at Vino Fest is pure bliss. Take in performances by Juan John De Hoyos (acoustic solos), Joe Scalissi (a Dean Martin tribute), LB and the Hi Volts (Memphis Soul music), and Free & Easy (a funky, retro take on Michael Jackson, Prince, Cee Lo Green, Justin Timberlake, and more).
5. Vino Café
Everyone knows that different wines pair perfectly with different foods, and in addition to featuring the state’s many vineyards, Vino Fest also offers cheese platters, meat platters, gourmet pizzas and so much more.
6. Spiller Fashion Show
An event that kicks off with a luncheon and pairings of wines, the Spiller Fashion show turns the disaster of spilled wine into a fashion statement as models show off one-of-a-kind outfits with a “splash” of colors. Proceeds from the show are donated to the Tomah Area Community Theatre.
For more information, go to www.vinofest.org.
