I do not recall that my parents ever took a real vacation. My father most likely did not believe in such a thing. But he was too busy anyway building his accounting business to even think of such an idea.
He was already 20 years behind in his plans when he began his accounting business at age 40. The Depression and World War II had intervened.
Car trips were taken, but always with a purpose and usually in the greatest hurry. One destination was Jefferson County, about 60 miles from Racine. My father had grown up on a small farm outside of the City of Jefferson and his youngest brother and wife ran the farm now, along with their children, my cousins.
“The Farm” was the welcoming gathering place for all the extended family. And then there were also my father’s clients to see, who ranged from farmers talking over matters with him in their barns during milking to wealthy city residents, sitting in their screen porches as they discussed business matters.
Jefferson was the place my parents had met, before my father left at age 30 for Northwestern University in Chicago. Mother had been a beloved teacher for 10 years in neighboring Fort Atkinson, but with her successes, had come to Jefferson — the county seat — to supervise teachers of the country schools. It never failed that on our trips she would be warmly greeted on the streets by her former pupils and teachers. My father and I admired her celebrity status.
But although there were interesting people to meet in Jefferson County, there was another destination for my parents: The Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. My father’s grandparents were buried there, as well as his mother. Her gravestone mysteriously included the name of his father, even though he was still very much alive!
Other former friends and distant relatives from my father’s youth were also to be found throughout the lawns of Evergreen. And the tombstones also read like a directory of those my mother had known from her teaching years.
There were also a few imposing grave stones that would cause one to stop to take solemn notice of the distinguished silent strangers from the past. The largest was one for the Hoard family, known to be famous farmers, politicians and publishers.
Although my parents would visit Evergreen throughout the year, it was imperative in their minds to be there around Memorial Day. Big red geraniums would be delivered to our home the prior week by Charles Stark, a white-haired colorful family friend, and would sit outside on the garage step ready for the trip. My parents would anticipate leaving by 10 or so, and we three would envision a beautiful day, visiting the relatives, perhaps a few clients, and then visiting the graves at Evergreen.
Travel preparations
But to get to Jefferson County was the difficult part. My father would follow a check list in his characteristic methodical accountant’s manner, including having the car oil and tire pressure checked once again. Mother, who frequently had last-minute household tasks to complete, nevertheless sometimes would become silently exasperated. Couldn’t her husband skip just one step?
So, quite often, we would not start out until afternoon, only to reach Evergreen when the sun was almost setting and the cemetery was quite deserted. We would drive in, under the wrought iron arch, past the darling white gingerbread caretaker house, past the Hoard monument, finally to my grandparents’ graves. The stillness was breathtaking. Huge maples hung their big leaves overhead and the smell of lilacs was in the air. Mother would plant Charles Stark’s geraniums one more time. And soon the fireflies would come out.
While Mother planted, my father would reminisce about the Memorial Day ceremonies he had taken part in during his 20s. Playing in the area band, he had solemnly walked with its members to the gates of the cemetery on those long-ago Memorial days. Then the marchers had stopped playing, to walk in silence to the huge statue on the rotary that honored the dead soldiers. Only the footsteps of the men and the horses would be heard until they were assembled.
Gun salutes would shatter the silence. And then, interspersed with the remarks of local dignitaries, the band would render patriotic classics. It seemed to me, as my father talked and as the quiet evening drew to a close in Evergreen, that I could actually see and hear those ceremonies of long ago. I could almost see my young father, standing in uniform, holding his clarinet, and I could sense the pride he had felt in being there.
Driving home in the dark, we would have a feeling of satisfaction.
Love and commitment
Years later, as a teenager, I rarely made the Memorial Day trips to Evergreen. Life in Racine seemed far more interesting and too busy to accompany my parents. And when I left for college and married, the trips grew further from my mind.
It was May 5, 1993, however, that my return to Evergreen took on new meaning. Along with other relatives and friends, my husband John, our daughter Lisa, my father and I buried Mother. With his characteristic precision, my father had taken great pains to have their gravestone etched with the exact design of his parents’ stone, now just a short way off where we had visited on those former Memorial days. And it was on Flag Day, June 14, 1995, that we were there for my father. Both days were brilliantly beautiful. At times, the familiar smell of lilacs seemed to still be in the air.
A few years later, Evergreen began a beautiful program of lining the circular roads with flags on Memorial Day in honor of those buried there. On that first Memorial Day, John and I drove in under the familiar arch and got out to find my parents’ flag. And there it was, one of the first from the entrance just near the little gingerbread house, just on the path to the rotary. It could not have been more perfect.
Looking back today, it is amazing to me that the impact of the precious trips my parents and I took to Evergreen and the few hours we shared there did indeed leave their impact on me. They left their legacy: A profound memory of love and commitment.
“Looking back today, it is amazing to me that the impact of the precious trips my parents and I took to Evergreen (Cemetery) and the few hours we shared there did indeed leave their impact on me.” Carol Burow Gianforte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.