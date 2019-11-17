Remembering Caledonia's Burbank School: Alumna recalls classes and janitorial duties

CALEDONIA — Many of my generation have memories of attending a two-room school (or even a one-room) for their early education. However, how many have lived across the road from that school, and even had the unique experience of doing the janitorial duties at the school with their family? I can say that.
Burbank School was (and the building still is) located on the east side of Highway 31, just north of Four Mile Road. The earliest school on the site was built in 1839 and replaced in 1844 and again in 1906. In 1940, a one-room addition was built, and the other room remodeled. An auditorium and kitchen in the basement were also added. That is the school that I attended from 1949–1957.
There was no kindergarten at that time and you had to be 6 years old by Dec. 1 to start first grade. My Dec. 27th birthday didn’t make me happy, because I wanted to go to school. My mother said I sat outside in front of our house and stared at the school for weeks, and she was concerned with colder weather approaching. She took me to the office of the county superintendent of schools in Union Grove, where I took a readiness test. The one question I remember was a drawing of a table with only three legs and being asked what was wrong with it. As soon as I passed that test, my school years began!
One advantage of having four grades in one classroom was the opportunity to listen and learn what the older classes were studying. Also, when I was older and had completed my own school work, the teacher sometimes allowed me to leave the classroom and tutor another student in the adjacent cloakroom where we kept our coats, boots and lunches.
Of course, we didn’t have an art teacher, music teacher or physical education teacher. We did have a classroom radio and tuned in to weekly Wisconsin School of the Air programs for rural schools. The art class was called, “Let’s Draw.” I still have the “Journeys in Music Land” children’s songbook for grades 4-8, which cost 25 cents in 1954-1955. Part I contained music for 25 songs, including folk tunes from many nations, classical works by Shubert and Handel, the Wisconsin Hymn, and two English Christmas carols. Part II taught the basic musical foundation of notes, scales, rests, sharps and flats, two-part and three-part singing. We listened and sang along from 1:30-2 p.m. each Wednesday.
There was enough acreage behind the school for a grassy baseball diamond, generous playground equipment and space for multiple games at recess such as Red Rover or Captain, May I? If it was too cold or rainy to go outside for recess, there was a large auditorium in the basement. The teachers organized indoor games or taught folk dancing.
My siblings and I went home every day for lunch, but sometimes I envied our Makovsky cousins who lived on Four Mile Road and brought a lunch to eat with the rest of our classmates. Of course, the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, so my cousins envied us going home for a hot lunch.
My mother, Lydia Clark, solved both problems by inviting her nephews and nieces for lunch every Friday and we all ate lunch together. The menu never varied. One week she heated Campbell’s tomato soup and we crushed saltine crackers into it. The next week she made delicious bread pancakes (a family recipe for slices of bread dipped in a pancake batter, fried crispy brown, and served with butter and hot maple syrup). Of course, a glass of milk accompanied each meal.
On weekends and in the summer our family was lucky to live so close to the school’s playground equipment. My girlfriend and I would have a contest to see who could get our swing moving from a standstill, without touching our feet to the ground. We had to extend our legs and lean way back, then fold our legs under the swing as we leaned way forward, and repeat the process over and over. It was a personal playground challenge to climb up the tall slide at one end and move like a monkey across two sets of metal rings, a swinging metal trapeze, two swings on chains with wooden seats, a metal chinning bar, and finally reaching the two teeter-totters at the other end — without once touching the ground.
The Community Center
The auditorium at Burbank School was the social center of the community where many groups met. On Oct. 25, 1934, J.I. Case Co. hosted a program for the Caledonia Farmer’s Club at Burbank School, with piano and vocal solos and two moving pictures titled “New and Old World Farming” and “Wings of a Century.” During World War II, the Burbank Community Club sponsored a defense bond chicken supper on April 12, 1942. There were regular Card Parties where schopskopf (sheepshead) and other card games were taken very seriously by some of the players.
Monthly 4-H Club meetings were held in the auditorium and members learned parliamentary procedure, became comfortable with public speaking on health and safety topics, gave a demonstration of one of their 4-H projects, or led a game during the recreation time. Members picked and cleaned strawberries and baked cakes for the annual Strawberry Festival fundraiser at the school. Burbank 4-H hosted Lamberton 4-H and Linwood 4-H for annual summer observances of Rural Life Sunday. Each club presented a one-act play, and the afternoon ended with a baseball game and refreshments.
No shame in hard work
I never felt any shame that our family did the janitorial duties at the school. Dad rose early in the morning to begin his route as a milk delivery man for Racine-based Progressive Dairy. When he came home at night, he napped for a while on a day bed built into an alcove in the dining room. After supper, Mom would do the dishes, while Dad and we kids headed across the road for the nightly ritual of cleaning the school.
Starting in the classroom for the lower grades, Dad would sprinkle the bright red sweeping compound in a row across the back of the room. As he moved the large push broom up an empty aisle, one of us followed behind, pushing the row of desks into the cleaned area. When all the rows had been moved, Dad swept the rest of the room while we put the desks back where they belonged. Dad expected perfectly straight rows, which we accomplished by lining up the front left leg of each desk on the same floor board.
Of course, we had to clean both the girls’ bathroom and the boys’ bathroom, which were in the basement. As a young girl, I learned to flush the urinals, toss in a deodorant cake and not think anything of it. One day I stood in front of the janitor’s supply closet and looked at the huge carton of toilet paper stored high over my head on the top shelf. The box was lying on its side with the top flaps removed, so I got the idea to use something with a long handle to “stab” the core of each individually wrapped roll and bring it down. Suddenly, I heard my father’s voice behind me, asking, “Do you know what I call that?” I was afraid he was going to say, “lazy.” Instead, he surprised me by proudly declaring, “ingenuity!” I have never forgotten that moment and how he taught me that word.
I remember one Halloween when I foolishly acted like the rest of the neighborhood kids and participated in writing and drawing with bars of soap on the school’s basement windows, even though I would end up cleaning those very same windows the next day. We did maintenance projects like washing the large upper floor classroom windows in the summer. My brother Loren remembers the coal room, and the task of stoking the coal furnace.
Closed, but never forgotten
My father, Emil Clark, served on the School Board until the school closed in 1961 when the school became part of the newly formed Racine Unified School District. It was closed in 1966 and later was later remodeled into a private residence. A Burbank School reunion was organized for May 16, 2010, with more than 125 former students in attendance, some coming from as far away as Hawaii, Washington, California, Texas, Maryland, Ohio and Michigan. How wonderful to see three former Burbank School teachers: Ms. Marjorie Baumann, Mrs. Rita Buchholz and Ms. Shirley Meyer.
One of the oldest attendees was my 95-year-old aunt Marge (Makovsky) Green, eighth-grade Class of 1928. Burbank School has never been forgotten.
Carol (Clark) Knight is a Caledonia native and former executive director of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. She and her husband, Mike, live in Yorkville, where she remains active in civic and church activities.