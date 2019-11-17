Remembering Caledonia's Burbank School: Alumna recalls classes and janitorial duties

No shame in hard work

I never felt any shame that our family did the janitorial duties at the school. Dad rose early in the morning to begin his route as a milk delivery man for Racine-based Progressive Dairy. When he came home at night, he napped for a while on a day bed built into an alcove in the dining room. After supper, Mom would do the dishes, while Dad and we kids headed across the road for the nightly ritual of cleaning the school.

Starting in the classroom for the lower grades, Dad would sprinkle the bright red sweeping compound in a row across the back of the room. As he moved the large push broom up an empty aisle, one of us followed behind, pushing the row of desks into the cleaned area. When all the rows had been moved, Dad swept the rest of the room while we put the desks back where they belonged. Dad expected perfectly straight rows, which we accomplished by lining up the front left leg of each desk on the same floor board.