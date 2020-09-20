Racine Memories: Remembering the Cardiac Capers

RACINE — “Cardiac Capers” is a phrase associated with Racine and with St. Mary’s Medical Center (as it was called in the late 1970s and 1980s). It was an annual variety show with the original goal to raise funds specifically for cardiac equipment for the hospital, which today is known as today is Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Cardiac Capers first came to my attention in late September of 1976 when I read a short newspaper ad for “Talent Openings — Singers — Dancers — Skits.” I took tap dance lessons as a kid and I sang alto in school and church choirs, so maybe I could do it, I thought!
Curious, I attended the first evening meeting in St. Mary’s Hospital cafeteria, then located at 717 15th St. in Racine. Interested, I went to McCarthy Hall the next day to see what the “auditions” were all about. I went home, having been cast in four musical numbers. I was working part time, so I could start rehearsals at 1 p.m. the next day. Wow!
Judy Brown and Jeanne Ferraro, two very kind dance instructors, were cast in several of my numbers, which gave me confidence. Later, I met Jackie Brisko, Sandy Hansen and Nell Buhler, other talented dance instructors. Of course, the Rockette-style kick line every year was the most fun! I went to Goodwill to buy some high heels and wore an elastic band so I didn’t kick them off!
I didn’t know that a kick line could be done upside down, but one year the director had folding chairs on stage for us. We were on our backs on the seat of the chair, with our faces towards the audience and our legs in the air, and we kicked — in unison!
Emil Pavlik was the musical director for the first Cardiac Capers in 1970. He had been the musical director and arranger for the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps, Kiltie Kapers shows and several Miss Racine Pageants. St. Mary’s Auxiliary contracted with Jerome Cargill Productions of New York. Each year a different director came with costumes and music for an entire show, and simply found local talent to fill the various roles. The Capers Orchestra was directed by local musician Ken Norman for decades.
Being fitted for our costumes was very interesting. Safety pins could make a too large costume fit much better. Masking tape could raise a hem that was too long. Everything was temporary, because someone in the next town might need the costume larger again or the hem longer again. As we finished each number in our last show on Sunday afternoon, our costumes were packed in trunks and boxes for shipping.
Rehearsals went on for two weeks and then everything was moved to Memorial Hall for the technical and dress rehearsals. That’s where I was shocked to learn that I couldn’t wear my glasses on stage! My vision was 20/400 and I was terrified to go without glasses, but they said the bright spotlights would reflect off them.
It was very dark backstage in the wings, but I could slowly get into place and the stage was very bright, so I was OK.
Getting off the stage was another matter! We had to rush off, before the curtain opened again for the next number. Two guys, posted at the bottom of five steps, grabbed my arms and quickly dragged me down and then handed me my glasses!
My sister, Kathie McDonald, saw how much fun I had, so she was right by my side the next year and for six more years after that, until moving from Racine. A friend, Donna Hansen, joined us and we became the Three Musketeers of the daytime rehearsals. People knew that two of us were sisters, but didn’t always know which two!
In later years the Capers rehearsals were held in Fle-Bro Hall on Lincoln Street, the Danish Brotherhood on State Street, and Liebenow’s banquet hall on Center Street.
One year, Donna and I were in a kick line and one gal got sick and couldn’t go on. Going from 12 dancers down to 11 would throw off the routine. We had the bright idea to do some costume switching and quickly teach Kathie the steps. She stood next to me, and I coached her through each upcoming group of kicks. The director looked puzzled, counted the dancers, and then smiled and gave us the OK sign!
Memorable routines
There were memorable moments for me in every show. “The Chaplin Walk” featured all gals dressed like Charlie Chaplin and swinging a cane as we danced and sang “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile” from “Annie.” Without my glasses again, I didn’t know until we were offstage that I had knocked someone else’s cane and it landed in the orchestra pit!
We learned a tambourine routine to the song “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from “Mary Poppins.” We tapped our head, shoulder, elbow, hip, knee, etc. and the sound of sixteen tambourines banging in unison was pretty neat.
Our kids were all involved in 4-H Club and participated in talent shows, so I had fun teaching my daughter the Charlie Chaplin cane dance and the “Supercal” tambourine routine.
There was a precision marching drill to the Star Wars theme and we even carried light sabers, but it wasn’t going well — and the director kept us for more work when everyone else went home after dress rehearsal.
Senior citizens were allowed to watch the dress rehearsal at no cost. Our parents and our aunt always enjoyed the show. As the audience was leaving that year, I remember hearing my aunt’s voice shout, “Is there a doctor in the house?” We went running outside in our costumes where a tall woman in a long coat was lying on the steps. Our hearts were in our throat because at first glance we thought it was Dad!
One unusual costume had a long full skirt, with the upper body of a man printed on the lining. When we dancers pulled it above our heads, it looked as if the men were tap dancing, but the audience was seeing our legs and feet!
Another year we all were supposed to be Shirley Temple look-alikes in little-girl short pink dresses and straw hats — singing “Cod Fish Ball” and acting like spoiled brats!
When my job situation changed, and I could no longer attend daytime rehearsals, I went at night and was in several couples’ dances. It was going well until the curtain opened and I was the only gal without a partner on stage! I did the dance steps by myself, and when the other gals sat on their partner’s knee at the end, I just did a deep curtsy so I wouldn’t be the only one left standing. My partner Joe was in the wings, very apologetic. He had put on the wrong costume and didn’t have time to change!
Who could forget Dr. Kanwar Singh doing his Elvis Presley impersonation wearing a colorful jumpsuit and scarf? He was billed as the “Singhin’ Cowboy” for his vocal and guitar solo and stole the show!
I was amazed by an operatic number sung by a woman wearing a very full hoop skirt. As the notes got higher, she seemed to get higher, too. The secret was that she was sitting on the shoulders of a man who was slowly standing up under the hoop skirt!
A family affair
The Capers cast was a range of ages — from late teens to at least septuagenarians. The older ones were great in comedy routines — like Rosalie Cicero. She and Arne Arnold were sitting on a park bench portraying Ruth Buzzi and Arte Johnson in a “Laugh-In” skit. Rosalie kept hitting Arne with her purse, which actually hurt because she had a perfume bottle inside!
“Uncle” Norman Platt was another favorite older cast member. He was so sweet to buy a red carnation during intermission for all of us tap dancers in the “New York, New York” number, but the curtain was opening as the last flowers were being pinned on our costumes.
What fun memories! I was proud as could be when our oldest son Steve joined the Capers family. He auditioned with a song he learned as a member of the State 4-H Jubilation Singers and, by coincidence, it was scheduled as a solo in the show. After auditions, the director announced that “Lady” would be sung by “our young Kenny Rogers.” How cool!
A few years later our daughter Diane also joined the Capers family. Neighbors and friends from church were also welcomed. It was like a big reunion every September-October. We all just blocked off three weeks on our calendars. It was also a good physical workout and lose-a-few-pounds time.
For several years I served on the Talent Committee, chaired by Arne Arnold of The Journal Times. We planned silly skits like “Trivial Pursuit” or “What’s My Line?” with appropriate songs for the “Meet the Director” party when the Capers cast gathered for the first time.
Ironically, after I had two cataract surgeries and lens implants so I could see quite well without my glasses, my increasing work schedule didn’t allow me to continue in the annual Capers show. But for 11 years, from 1976 through 1986, I had the time of my life!
End of the run
Cardiac Capers continued for a few more years, but eventually it came to an end. Times were changing and more women were working outside the home. There were not enough volunteers to continue the massive undertaking of producing a quality variety show every year.
There were so many volunteer positions to be filled. Besides two general chairpersons, other chairpersons recruited were advertising, cabaret, costumes, flowers, intermission, makeup, patrons, program book, props and scenery, publicity, talent, technical staging, tickets, and ushers. Many volunteers, women and men, were needed on these committees.
As much fun as we were having, we knew that the purpose of Cardiac Capers was fundraising: For the hospital’s first cardiac catherization lab and its replacement 10 years later.
In the 1986 program book it was reported that Capers alone accounted for $500,000 of the $1.7 million contributed to the hospital by the SMMC Auxiliary. The proceeds from Capers 1986 would go to benefit the intensive care unit.
Speaking as one of the performers for 11 years, we never wanted Cardiac Capers to come to an end. That is evidenced by the number of Capers performers who formed the Penguin Players and continued to put on variety shows for many more years in Racine.
Carol (Clark) Knight is a Caledonia native and former executive director of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. She and her husband, Mike, live in Yorkville, where she remains active in civic and church activities.
