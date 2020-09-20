Racine Memories: Remembering the Cardiac Capers

Our kids were all involved in 4-H Club and participated in talent shows, so I had fun teaching my daughter the Charlie Chaplin cane dance and the “Supercal” tambourine routine.

There was a precision marching drill to the Star Wars theme and we even carried light sabers, but it wasn’t going well — and the director kept us for more work when everyone else went home after dress rehearsal.

Senior citizens were allowed to watch the dress rehearsal at no cost. Our parents and our aunt always enjoyed the show. As the audience was leaving that year, I remember hearing my aunt’s voice shout, “Is there a doctor in the house?” We went running outside in our costumes where a tall woman in a long coat was lying on the steps. Our hearts were in our throat because at first glance we thought it was Dad!

One unusual costume had a long full skirt, with the upper body of a man printed on the lining. When we dancers pulled it above our heads, it looked as if the men were tap dancing, but the audience was seeing our legs and feet!

Another year we all were supposed to be Shirley Temple look-alikes in little-girl short pink dresses and straw hats — singing “Cod Fish Ball” and acting like spoiled brats!