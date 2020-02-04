President and Mrs. Lincoln visit Apple Holler

YORKVILLE — Presidents Day came early to Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., as Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln, played by Max and Donna Daniels of Wheaton, Ill., spoke before a sold-out luncheon program on Tuesday afternoon.
Audience members had the opportunity to witness living history by joining the Lincolns in the White House in 1865. The couple reflected on the tumultuous years of the Civil War and the personal traumas they endured.
The performance also touched on Abraham and Mary Todd’s courtship and early marriage, and also the memories they had of starting a family, the development of Mr. Lincoln’s political career and his presidency.
A short epilogue addressed the tragic events of April 14, 1865 at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C., and the last troubled years of Mary Lincoln’s life.