LA CROSSE — Baley Murphy’s nontraditional design for the Oktoberfest mural she crafted has plenty of conventional wisdom: She incorporated the popularity of butterflies in the Coulee Region of western Wisconsin and the sentimental value butterflies hold in her family — as a symbol of her grandmother.
The mural, unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 18, on the South Side festgrounds in La Crosse, features a palette of bright colors with several layers of meaning.
Murphy’s avant garde depiction of a butterfly features the black, red and yellow stripes of the German flag, with bright circles of color reminiscent of a butterfly’s markings. At the bottom left corner is a lederhosen figure noting the 58th annual Oktoberfest, while an edelweiss, a mountain flower, at the bottom right surrounding her initials, BAM, signifies the German heritage of the festival, said the 22-year-old art student at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Across the top is the message, “You are Gemütlichkeit!” The German word conveys the friendliness and good cheer typical of Oktoberfest.
But the butterfly is closest to her heart, an homage to her grandmother on her father’s side.
“She died before I was born, and maybe because I am like her, every time we saw a butterfly, we would talk about Nani,” she said.
“There are so many monarchs and crows around,” she said. “Grandma was really wicked, and she could feed crows out of her hand.”
To clarify, that’s “wicked” in a positive sense. Murphy, who spent 40 to 45 hours over four weeks creating the mural, acknowledged her design is atypical of maple leafs, steins, pretzels and other items in much Oktoberfest art.
“It’s a little different — you wouldn’t expect it for Oktoberfest,” although some people have told her they can see maple leaves from some angles, she said.
Murphy revels in such reactions, which she said allow observers to exercise the same creative juices in imagining what they see as she did in creating the mural.
Irish-German heritage
Don’t question Murphy’s German lineage, despite the surname from her father, Brian. Her German blood is courtesy of her mother, Deanna, she said with an Irish glint in her eye and a leprechaun grin on her face.
The senior art major, who is minoring in psychology on a track to earn a master’s in art therapy, describes the technique she used on the mural and her other artwork as the “style of my soul.”
As a student at Holmen High School, she said, “I discovered I see things in a very different way, with a heightened sense of color.”
That is reflected in her use of vibrant colors in a “very free-flowing style,” she said.
“I don’t like just straight lines,” she said, preferring instead what she called a “magic realization” of ideas in her work.
“That’s the thing I love about art,” she said. “Some people can nail it, with a door that is perfectly straight and proportioned. Others, it’s the shape, how they see the world.”
Murphy, who is minoring in psychology, plans to get a master’s degree in art therapy, a shift from her original goal to become a biochemist.
