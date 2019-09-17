SOMERS — Sports are ever-present in American culture. Athletes are given an incredible platform and expected to entertain; but sports have always been more than just a game. Athletes are citizens, citizens with huge voices.
Whether it is the black power salute by Tommie Smith and John Carlos during the medal ceremony at the 1968 Olympics, the Phoenix Suns playing in Los Suns jerseys in opposition to Arizona’s immigration law, the increasingly frequent coming out of gay athletes, or Colin Kaepernick taking a knee, athletes use their unique positions as idols and influencers to change cultural consciousness, often at great risk to their careers.
When art and athletics are combined, the result is often powerful cultural impact. The artists in "Triple Double: Artists Using Sport to Influence Culture," a new exhibit at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Fine Arts Gallery, carry this spirit. Not satisfied to exist merely in the worlds of art or sport, they use these languages to examine larger cultural phenomena.
Among the works in the exhibit is "A bundle of Twigs (is strong)," by Dylan Miner, director of American Indian and indigenous studies at Michigan State University. For this project he carved 30 portraits of indigenous Major League Baseball players into baseball bats. Each bat became a portrait of a specific player and each bat is inked and a relief printmaking technique is used to print on paper. The finished work includes the bats and the paper.
Marcela Torres confronts the viewer with embodied research and protest into contemporary American social structures. Torres is a performance artist using mixed martial arts whose audience ranges from art viewers to MMA fans. She has performed at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago and has exhibited at Petzel Gallery in New York. Her works ask the questions, “Will you care if someone hurts me? Or am I just another nameless body?”
Nicolas Lampert, a Milwaukee based interdisciplinary artist with work in the Museum of Modern Art, the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Library of Congress, is displaying "Sports/Climate," a timeline that visualizes the climate emergency and the planets rising Co2 levels. It is paired with a second timeline — the changes in the hat design for the Milwaukee Brewers over the past 50 years. Visualizing the climate emergency with objects (baseball hats) that are easily recognizable is a means to educate and inform about the vast changes in Co2 levels over a short time period and the artist's message that there is an urgent need to collectively combat this planetary emergency.
Vedale Hill, Milwaukee is co-owner of Jazale’s art studio, an arts and education studio servicing youth ages 5-18. For his project called "Hoop Dreams," Vedale works with youth to create improvised basketball hoops. Youth learn carpentry and measuring skills when making these hoops, while also creating public spaces to gather and play. For this exhibition, Hill made a series of paintings that use basketball to speak to larger concerns about urban black life.
'Straight Laced'
"Straight Laced," a solo exhibition by Jacqueline Surdell is adjacent to the Triple-Double exhibition both in proximity and theme. Surdell, an athlete and ex-volleyball player, uses the drive and endurance honed as an athlete to make physical, weighty tapestries from rope and repurposes sport detritus, like old gym flooring, in her sculptural works. Surdell, who holds a masters in fine arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, has recently exhibited at the South Bend Art Museum, Chicago Artists’ Coalition and Chicago's Western Exhibitions.
A reception for the exhibits, which run through Oct. 25, is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Fine Arts Gallery at the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers.
