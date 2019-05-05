BRISTOL — Visitors to Bristol Woods County Park will soon be able to get a bird’s-eye view of a 6-acre section of the 200-acre park via a new aerial ropes course that can take climbers, depending on their skill level, up to 45 feet into the oak canopy.
Boundless Adventures, set to open Memorial Day weekend, features nine different courses woven through the trees that challenge visitors to navigate between platforms on hanging, wobbly logs and pads, teeter-tottering planks, swinging perches and zip lines.
“We are extremely excited about this partnership with Boundless Adventures,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “This is an attraction unique to our county and our region, and I’m proud that it will be housed in Bristol Woods Park.”
Boundless Adventures co-owner Brian Funtleyder said this will be the company’s third adventure park in the nation and its first in the Midwest.
He said he is excited to provide a safe environment for the pubic, ages 7 and older, to get out into nature and take part in an activity that “fosters confidence, self-esteem and independence.”
Four levels
There are four levels of difficulty, with yellow and green color-coded courses being easier than the blue and black ones. Features include more than 100 rope bridges, 20 zip lines within the courses and three different “leaps of faith.”
“All of the courses start from a central platform and veer out throughout the park,” Funtleyder said, adding everyone must complete a yellow or green course before advancing to a more difficult course.
All guests go through a 30-minute safety and training orientation, and trained monitors will be on the ground throughout the course to provide assistance.
Trails will allow parents to follow children along the course to offer words of encouragement.
Guests wear a full-body harness and use a belay rigging system with two interconnected carabiners that ensure one of the safety clips is always locked to a safety line.
“This system provides the climber with the security of knowing that he or she is always attached to a safety line, while allowing them to independently navigate the course,” Funtleyder said. “It takes human error out of the equation.”
Mindful of the environment
The crew has worked with a local arborist to ensure the project has the least impact possible on the trees. Platforms are bolted to trees in such a way as to allow them to continue to grow.
“The methods used to attach to trees have been developed with longevity and growth in mind,” Funtleyder said. “Our system minimizes impact to the trees and allows for years of unrestricted tree growth.”
The proximity to Pringle Nature Center, also located within Bristol Woods Park, will allow for cross-programming, according to Liz Alvey, the naturalist at the center.
She said she plans to collaborate with Boundless Adventures to bring an environmental education component to the high-ropes experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.