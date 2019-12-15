Locals diagnosed with Parkinson disease enjoy movement, music and a sense of community

BURLINGTON — Tucked away in one of the Burlington Public Library’s meeting rooms, a dedicated group of area residents has been attending a weekly Wednesday afternoon class. They come from all walks of life, but share one important common denominator — they have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Racine resident Jane DePelecyn is among the approximately dozen attendees of Movement and Music, a 10-week class that is running through Wednesday in Burlington. A new class is scheduled to begin in February.
Since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, a condition that impacts a person’s central nervous system, DePelecyn said she has vowed to fight against it and enjoy as much of a quality of life as possible.
“I really work hard at exercising to keep my flexibility,” DePelecyn said. “It’s a real good incentive to keep steady.”
With research backing the claim, organizers with the Wisconsin Parkinson Association have been touting the benefits of regular exercise as a means of slowing down the condition’s growth.
“Movement is the best way to slow the progression of the disease,” said Carolyn Hahn, a spokeswoman with the Wisconsin Parkinson Association. “Exercise has been a big area of focus for us the last couple of years.”
Mary Spidell-Wood, who serves as WPA’s exercise coordinator, has been overseeing the classes in Burlington and elsewhere.
The goal, Spidell-Wood said, is to offer a fun, engaging class that promotes unity and community. The popular foam noodles, oftentimes associated with children’s water activities, are common fixtures in the class as participants enjoy make-believe games of sword fighting.
Other gentle exercises, set to upbeat music, give participants an opportunity to use everyday furniture — chairs, tables and other devices — to gain mastery of balance and coordination in a realistic setting.
During a recent class, Spidell-Wood encouraged attendees to take part in a number of activities, including one calling on the participants to lift their legs while holding on to a chair. Other activities included jogging in place, curls and karate-style chops.
At the end of session, Spidell-Wood called on participants to practice the techniques at home.
“Thank you all for working so hard,” she told the attendees. “Thank you for showing up.”
Escaping entrapment
East Troy resident Tom Bieszk, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 35 years ago, smiled gleefully at the end of the session.
When asked why he has been showing up for the weekly classes, Bieszk offered a quick reason: “It’s fun,” he said.
For Spidell-Wood, “fun” is the operative word in the program’s layout.
“It has to be fun,” she said. “I want each of them to have fun and escape this disease, which has made them feel trapped.”
There are several goals behind the exercise classes, which are offered in eight-week increments, Hahn said.
“That sense of community makes such a difference,” she said. “They become this support group.”
Alongside Spidell-Wood, volunteers frequently show up and lend their expertise. Ryan Adams, who works as a Burlington-based physical therapist, has been sharing his skills at the local class.
“Doing something like this is a really good thing, and it makes such a difference,” Adams said. “We’ve got to do more of this.”
“Movement is the best way to slow the progression of the disease. Exercise has been a big area of focus for us the last couple of years.”
