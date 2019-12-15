Locals diagnosed with Parkinson disease enjoy movement, music and a sense of community

BURLINGTON — Tucked away in one of the Burlington Public Library’s meeting rooms, a dedicated group of area residents has been attending a weekly Wednesday afternoon class. They come from all walks of life, but share one important common denominator — they have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Racine resident Jane DePelecyn is among the approximately dozen attendees of Movement and Music, a 10-week class that is running through Wednesday in Burlington. A new class is scheduled to begin in February.

Since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, a condition that impacts a person’s central nervous system, DePelecyn said she has vowed to fight against it and enjoy as much of a quality of life as possible.

“I really work hard at exercising to keep my flexibility,” DePelecyn said. “It’s a real good incentive to keep steady.”

With research backing the claim, organizers with the Wisconsin Parkinson Association have been touting the benefits of regular exercise as a means of slowing down the condition’s growth.

“Movement is the best way to slow the progression of the disease,” said Carolyn Hahn, a spokeswoman with the Wisconsin Parkinson Association. “Exercise has been a big area of focus for us the last couple of years.”