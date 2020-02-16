Hoops players show their hearts; Fundraiser benefits 2-year-old girl with one lung

MUSKEGO — At 2 years old, Evie Sanders has experienced more physical challenges than most people do in a lifetime. But through it all, the Muskego girl born with one functioning lung has touched countless lives within the community and beyond.
“She’s a tough little girl with a strong personality,” said Evie’s mom, Heather Sanders. “I think she’s going to change lives. Actually, I think she already has.”
The Sanders family was the recipient of this year’s Swish for a Wish fundraiser. Annually, boys and girls on the Muskego Warriors basketball teams raise funds for a family in need. Since the event’s inception 14 years ago, thousands of dollars have been raised.
“We are very proud to do this every year, and we want our players to realize how important it is to give back to others,” Brian Hirtz, head girls basketball coach, said in his prepared speech the night of a check presentation to the family on Feb. 7 at the school gym.
Hirtz and Andy Capes, head boys basketball coach, revealed that night — alongside all of the players who raised the funds — that $21,700 had been donated this year. While she knew her family was going to be this year’s benefactor, Heather said she only learned of the actual amount raised the night of the event.
“I was completely surprised,” Heather said. “It was extremely touching, and I am so grateful. It’s a night I most certainly won’t forget, that’s for sure.”
Mounting medical expenses
The fundraising will help the Sanders family with medical bills, which began mounting after doctors concluded Evie needed surgery to alleviate an increasingly narrow airway to support her one lung.
Within the past year, Evie underwent emergency airway surgery in July and subsequently endured complete airway reconstruction surgery in October. The procedures required prolonged periods of time in the cardiac intensive care unit of Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Wauwatosa.
For Heather and her children, the event also was a bittersweet remembrance of Jeremy Sanders, 38, the patriarch of the family who died in December. A design on shirts worn the night of the event depicted a drawing of his.
On the heels of a challenging holiday season, Heather said she and her family are persevering onward. Several weeks ago, Evie was released from the cardiac ICU and is able to enjoy the comforting confines of her home with the help of a ventilator, oxygen and feeding tubes — and a heaping dose of love and care.
“She has a lot of medical support,” Heather said. “We don’t really know what the future holds, but right now, she is enjoying being here, and we love her being here.”
In just her first few years of life, Heather said she sees a unique trait in her daughter that is the source of inspiration.
“None of it ever seems to get her down,” Heather said. “She has this strong, spunky personality.”
Heather and Jeremy’s older children — Mason, 11, and Myles, 9 — will one day attend Muskego High School, which also serves the Wind Lake area of Racine County.
“We really appreciate all of the effort the high school did to raise these funds,” Heather said. “It makes me look forward to my kids going to this high school when they get older.”
