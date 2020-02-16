Hoops players show their hearts; Fundraiser benefits 2-year-old girl with one lung

MUSKEGO — At 2 years old, Evie Sanders has experienced more physical challenges than most people do in a lifetime. But through it all, the Muskego girl born with one functioning lung has touched countless lives within the community and beyond.

“She’s a tough little girl with a strong personality,” said Evie’s mom, Heather Sanders. “I think she’s going to change lives. Actually, I think she already has.”

The Sanders family was the recipient of this year’s Swish for a Wish fundraiser. Annually, boys and girls on the Muskego Warriors basketball teams raise funds for a family in need. Since the event’s inception 14 years ago, thousands of dollars have been raised.

“We are very proud to do this every year, and we want our players to realize how important it is to give back to others,” Brian Hirtz, head girls basketball coach, said in his prepared speech the night of a check presentation to the family on Feb. 7 at the school gym.

Hirtz and Andy Capes, head boys basketball coach, revealed that night — alongside all of the players who raised the funds — that $21,700 had been donated this year. While she knew her family was going to be this year’s benefactor, Heather said she only learned of the actual amount raised the night of the event.