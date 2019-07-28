RACINE — It has gone through a few iterations and changes over the years, but one of Racine’s American Legion Posts has lineage going back a century, coinciding with the official establishment of the national organization itself in 1919.
The Harvey R. Hansen Post 310, which currently has more than 200 members, was technically established after World War II and is named in honor of local Navy enlistee who was killed while in combat at Pearl Harbor. But a chapter it was spun out of, the disbanded American Legion Post 76, was established in 1919, just as similar chapters were sprouting up across the U.S. after World War I.
In the Racine area, Posts 76 and 310 coexisted for more than three decades. The former officially disbanded in the early 1980s with all of its records, artifacts and other important assets folded into Post 310.
Steve Anderson, a Post 310 member who holds the distinction of being the post’s historian, said he remains steadfast in ensuring that Post 76’s legacy is not forgotten.
Over the years, Anderson said there were a number theories — many, he adamantly said, false — about the reasons behind Post 310’s formation out of Post 76.
“What really happened is there was an agreement. (Post 76) members said, ‘You’re a new generation, so it’s only fair you have a new generation of leadership,’” Anderson said. “But there never was any animosity. That was an urban myth.”
Today’s Legion posts are intergenerational, but Anderson said the thinking back then was different, which led to the multiple groups at one time.
When “leadership was dwindling down to nothing” for Post 76 in the early 1980s, many of the active members within the organization made the transition to Post 310, Anderson said.
Leaving their imprint
Regardless of the post number, Anderson said the American Legion’s spirit of influence has been a constant in the Racine area over the past century.
One of the earliest contributions came to fruition early on in the group’s existence when members of Post 76 raised what Anderson described as “a substantial amount” for the construction of Memorial Hall, which was built over several years, beginning in 1923.
“That’s where many of our political functions have been held,” Anderson said. “You’ve had a real cross-section of elected officials there over the years.”
Anderson said the sampling of past and present political leaders who have stepped foot into Memorial Hall, either while campaigning or in office, includes George H.W. Bush, Hubert Humphrey, John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump.
Another early contribution from the local Legion was the so-called Boys of 76 parade float, which Anderson described as “one of the longest, continuous parade floats in America.”
In some instances, there was overlap between the efforts the two posts undertook.
“Both Posts 76 and 310 sponsored, for many decades, the Racine Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps,” Anderson said, pointing out one example.
Making youth a priority
In more recent decades, Post 310 has left its mark on a number of community activities, many designed to bridge intergenerational gaps.
Case in point: Post 310 has sponsored local students for Badger Boys State, a civics education and model government program, for more than 60 years. Anderson also notes that the local Legion Auxiliary has also sponsored local girls for the Legion’s Girls State program.
Post 310 has also provided support to the Racine Youth Baseball organization for multiple decades.
And another hallmark of Post 310’s community influence has been Racine County Youth Day, which gives youth a glimpse into local government and how it functions. The time-honored event, Anderson said, has been a hit with today’s youth.
“How often can you go into the County Jail and have a look around?” Anderson said.
Other examples of Post 310’s influence includes the annual chili supper, held each December for the community to commemorate Pearl Harbor and financial contributions, along with other local veteran organizations, to help bring the Vietnam Moving Wall to Racine. Most recently the wall was on local display in May at Pritchard Park.
“It took a number of veterans organizations to make that happen,” Anderson said of the monument. “We wanted to be a part of it.”
The influence of the American Legion within Wisconsin over the past century will be recognized later this summer. The Legion’s state organization is scheduled to host, “A Celebration of Freedom” at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Portage from Sept. 5-8.
