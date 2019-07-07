TOWN OF LYONS — As a chef, Nelly Buleje has cooked in such disparate locales as the Caribbean, Peru and the Philippines.
But Buleje said Lake Geneva has always been close to his heart. It’s where he grew up and landed his first job preparing food.
When an opportunity arose to assume an executive chef position at the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa this past fall, Buleje said it was not a difficult choice to accept it.
“It’s amazing,” Buleje said as he reflects on his first nine months overseeing food operations at the Grand Geneva, which is in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary. “This is like a dream come true.”
As a place of lodging, the Grand Geneva, which is located off Highway 50 just east of Highway 12 and the City of Lake Geneva, naturally draws people from locales well beyond Southern Wisconsin. But executives say stories such as Buleje’s prove how much the establishment is woven into the fabric of Lake Geneva and surrounding communities and counties in the immediate area.
A storied past
As warm summertime temps set in, hotel staffers are holding a variety of 25th anniversary commemorative events and specials aimed at appealing to visitors and locals alike. Some of the festivities will pay homage to 1994, the year the Grand Geneva was officially unveiled to the public.
“When we opened our doors as a newly transformed resort in 1994, we never thought we’d have so much fun becoming one of the Midwest’s premier vacation and conference destinations in Lake Geneva,” Steve Magnuson, managing director, said.
To recognize the milestone, Magnuson said plans are in motion for a range of festivities, including scavenger hunts, trivia events and 1994-themed pool and ski parties. Plans are also in the works for 1990s-era pricing on assorted offerings throughout the property, Magnuson said.
Sara Schmitz, director of marketing communications, said the look back is an opportunity to reflect on how the Grand Geneva has become an entrenched part of the landscape in Southern Wisconsin.
The Grand Geneva site has a storied history, originating as the one-time home of the Playboy Club until it was shuttered in 1981.
The resort opened as the Americana Resort a year later. Milwaukee-based Marcus Corporation acquired the property through its hotels and resorts division in 1992 and began work on the Grand Geneva site, which today encompasses 1,300 acres of land.
“We’ve continued to evolve,” Schmitz said of changes in the past quarter century. “There have been constant improvements to the property over the years.”
Immersed in food
When asked why the Grand Geneva has endured, Paul Funk, executive sous chef, cited community collaboration as one reason the property has been popular with visitors and locals alike.
Case in point: Harnessing the popularity of the farm-to-table movement, eateries within the Grand Geneva have forged relationships with local farmers in an effort, Funk said, to bring the freshest ingredients possible to diners’ plates.
Local high school students have also been a part of the process, rolling up their sleeves and taking part in a community gardens effort.
“It’s very special to be able to go out there and see (the gardens) grow,” Funk said. “You put a little something special in it when you do that. It’s pretty exciting.”
For Buleje, the homecoming and its coinciding with the 25-year milestone is an opportunity to continue honing his craft and tackling recipes — including some past dishes that are coming back for one-time encores during this anniversary year.
Buleje said he is always more than happy to challenge himself as he dabbles and stretches his skills in the culinary arts.
“I’m a talkative individual, but when I’m working with food, I’m quiet,” Buleje said. “I just immerse myself in (cooking) and forget about the world around me.”
Expanding further on his philosophy around cooking, Buleje said, “It brings us together. Food is a small insight into who we are. It’s not just to fill our bellies.”
