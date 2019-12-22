Carol Gianforte shares: A Christmas in the country

On the morning of Dec. 25 over 60 years ago, my father had two problems on his mind as he loaded the car for our Christmas trip out to the country, to my aunt’s and uncle’s farm near Lake Mills.
His first problem was simply the amount of time this Christmas visit was going to take. Dec. 25 came at the wrong time of year for a conscientious CPA with just a few days left for year-end tax planning with his clients. Surely my father privately calculated that if we three arrived at the farm by noon, thankfully we could return to Racine by early evening, and he could salvage a few hours in his office.
His second problem was the “small talk” he would have to endure. You see, no matter how much my father cared about my aunt and uncle or how much he loved his boyhood county, he simply was not good at long stretches of social conversation. Oh, he would enjoy talking about life in Jefferson County, but only for a time. Then, predictably, my father’s mind would turn to his favorite subject: Taxes. Therefore, if a conversation moved to a topic even remotely related to taxes, he would seize that opportunity to talk with obvious relief and enthusiasm. Then Mother and I would listen with equal admiration regarding his knowledge, as well as embarrassment when his listeners’ attention drifted away.
Nevertheless, missing this Christmas visit would not have even entered my father’s mind. He knew how much my mother adored her sister. He relished my Christmas excitement. And he also knew that by evening he would be home working again.
In fact, uncharacteristically he decided to pack the trunk with relatively little because the day’s visit would be so short. Usually on trips to the county, to clients and even to friends and relatives, he would fill the trunk with accounting paraphernalia, including the bulky Burroughs adding machine and highly interesting accounting articles he just might share.
Minding her Ps and Qs
At the same time in the kitchen, privately my mother had two problems on her mind. The first problem was the amount of time this visit was going to take. She knew it was going to be too short. She longed for more time with her sister, but sadly their time together was always limited, especially compared to their former teaching days in Jefferson County. Then they had shared many pleasant hours, including countless church activities. But now, the sisters were separated by their own home’s responsibilities as well as the 65 miles between them.
My mother’s second problem assuredly concerned her self-control. This morning she secretly vowed to restrain herself from raising a certain topic during the visit because she knew that it could be “dangerous.” You see, Mother had a grave concern for her older sister’s fragile health. And even though she herself was overworked in Racine with a large home and endless accounting work, she resented the strenuous farm work her sister was called upon to do. My aunt would even have to tend animals and load huge cans of milk for the dairy.
And so, on a few previous occasions, my genteel mother had brought a festive dinner conversation to a halt by blurting out that her sister was working entirely too hard. Then there followed a silence that seemed to last forever. Mother would almost always regret her outburst. And so on this Christmas day, she vowed to mind her “Ps and Qs.”
On this sparkling morning, I was busy gathering together my dolls and my new Christmas presents for the trip.
The night before, after church, we three had cozily sat beside our Christmas tree, opening our gifts. There were so many nice ones for me including Viewmaster cards, red mukluks, and of course, a beautiful doll.
But today, excited as I was for our Christmas in the country, even in my early grade school years I was old enough to sense my parents’ private thoughts. I understood that one parent wanted a short visit, the other a longer one. One parent wanted to talk about his favorite subject and the other was afraid she would say too much. But I also sensed that each of us wanted to be on our best behavior during the few hours with our relatives.
Snowed in
A few hours later, the farm had finally come into sight on Hope Lake Road. Teddy, my uncle’s part-collie dog, had joyfully greeted us. My aunt and uncle had taken our coats as delicious aromas escaped from the Nesco roaster. I had placed my dolls in their usual spot, in front of the big bay window that looked out over the large lawn to the distant barn.
But just as we were finishing the splendid Christmas dinner, and my mother had successfully watched her “Ps and Qs,” winds began to howl and icy snow to pelt the windows. The huge barn suddenly disappeared from sight. Quickly, the men went out to ready our car for a hurried departure to Racine. But just as quickly, they returned to announce in amazement that we were already snowed in. We were trapped for Christmas night.
There seemed little to do but to turn in early for bed, to assuredly leave at dawn the next morning. As I climbed in to the “roll-away,” I realized that my father had not said one impatient word, even though I knew he was surely calculating the diminishing hours to year’s end.
Despite our plans, the storm shockingly raged on the next morning. My burly uncle would disappear into the whiteness, making dangerous trips to the barn. Inside, we four tried to occupy ourselves, but concerns for our safety prevailed.
Anxiety hung in the air. We needed news from the outside world. To help, my aunt kept the one farmhouse radio blaring from atop the Frigidaire until the station signed off in the evening. And she tried her hardest to obtain extra information by stealthily picking up the telephone receiver, even when the party line ring was not for her, to listen to the conversations. Manners aside, we hung on every word she reported.
In the end, we were captives of the storm for three days. It seemed like a miracle when we pulled out of the long driveway on to Hope Lake Road, still with a few days left for tax planning.
Reflecting on the moment
Not long ago, after many decades, I searched for Hope Lake Road. Holding my breath when I found it, I drove slowly along until I miraculously spotted a home with a bay window and a large barn across the lawn.
I stopped for a time to quietly honor the people I had so loved who had once gathered there. How I wished that I could tell them what I remember most about that particular Christmas.
No, not memories of a storm, but of a difficult visit unmarred by one hurtful or impatient word that could have been so easily spoken under trying circumstances, but forever regretfully recalled. Instead, I remember their Christmas kindness to one another.
Carol Burow Gianforte’s past stories can be found by going online at journaltimes.com. Her memoir about growing up in Racine, “My Heart Leads Me Home — A Daughter’s Memoir,” is available at the Racine Heritage Museum, Barnes & Noble, and on Amazon. She can be reached by email at: gn40s@msn.com
