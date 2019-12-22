Carol Gianforte shares: A Christmas in the country

But just as we were finishing the splendid Christmas dinner, and my mother had successfully watched her “Ps and Qs,” winds began to howl and icy snow to pelt the windows. The huge barn suddenly disappeared from sight. Quickly, the men went out to ready our car for a hurried departure to Racine. But just as quickly, they returned to announce in amazement that we were already snowed in. We were trapped for Christmas night.

There seemed little to do but to turn in early for bed, to assuredly leave at dawn the next morning. As I climbed in to the “roll-away,” I realized that my father had not said one impatient word, even though I knew he was surely calculating the diminishing hours to year’s end.

Despite our plans, the storm shockingly raged on the next morning. My burly uncle would disappear into the whiteness, making dangerous trips to the barn. Inside, we four tried to occupy ourselves, but concerns for our safety prevailed.

Anxiety hung in the air. We needed news from the outside world. To help, my aunt kept the one farmhouse radio blaring from atop the Frigidaire until the station signed off in the evening. And she tried her hardest to obtain extra information by stealthily picking up the telephone receiver, even when the party line ring was not for her, to listen to the conversations. Manners aside, we hung on every word she reported.