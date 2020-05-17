Carol Burow Gianforte: Seven wonders of my childhood world. Amazing sites in back yards, attics and down the street

When my parents finally bought their home at 1418 Carlisle Avenue in 1950, it was with considerable fear. Already in their 40s and married only five years before at what was judged to be “late in life,” they were also late to home ownership.
Both the Depression and World War II had intervened in their lives. Now, with new financial responsibilities including starting my father’s accounting business and providing for their young daughter (me), they also had a white Dutch colonial to own. Excitement and determination were matched by caution and fear.
While my father needed clients, our house needed furniture. Fortunately, Mother was an artist who could ingeniously find appealing furnishings on the strictest of budgets. That meant turning to Earl the Trader on State Street to discover just the right items amidst the dusty and jumbled collection. It also meant guiltily appropriating the furniture of Mrs. Jones, our home’s previous owner, who had temporarily left it all in the basement, to be untouched until she sent for it from Florida. Never again hearing from her, however, those pieces found their way upstairs under Mother’s direction and were put to good use for the next 40 years!
Mother had been a junior high teacher for years, as well as a Sunday school teacher, and so resting on those used living room coffee and end tables were her favorite art books, the American Home magazine, and various daily devotionals. But beside them, rested both Life and Look, bringing famous people and places right in to our living room with their big glossy black-and-white photos.
On hot summer afternoons, I could briefly lie on the couch to page through fascinating scenes of President Eisenhower playing golf, Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood movie stars like Grace Kelly. And I could even travel to far distant places to see the seven wonders of the world. But then, I could abruptly put the magazines down and scamper outside to call for my friends, because we had our own seven wonders of the world right on Carlisle Avenue!
My first wonder of the world: Just two doors down was my friend Lynn Wuerker’s enormous doll house. There it sat, alone in a darkened room atop its own huge table. Made for Lynn by her grandpa, it even had electricity. We could stand indefinitely just staring at its lighted rooms. Even its kitchen had gray linoleum exactly like that found in her grandparents’ kitchen.
Second: If we were lucky, we could visit the gold fish pond at Mr. and Mrs. Gregg’s backyard across the alley on Summit Avenue. We could go with Carol Cook, whom we called “Cookie,” because we knew she was the couple’s favorite child. Even though they were very, very old, the Greggs liked our visits, smilingly taking us around to their secluded yard. There we would stand in the quiet of their lush secret garden, transfixed as we watched the amazing gold fish swimming back and forth.
Third: From the Gregg’s house, we could cut across to the back entrance of the Horlick’s Malted Milk Co. plant at the end of Kewaunee Street. There we could walk the narrow winding cobblestone streets set amidst the ornate brick buildings with the high turrets and leaded windows. Our footsteps echoed as did the chiming clock overhead in its tower. We were in a country called England!
Fourth: My friend Jackie Olson had another world’s wonder, right in her upstairs living room two houses away. A television! Even in winter, it was worth my scary Wednesday night walk to climb the dark stairs to her living room. There sat her parents, Pauline and Otts, with Jackie, Sally and Ronny, all waiting to watch “Disneyland.” It was thrilling to see Tinker Bell glide across the screen and see Walt Disney talking right to us!
Fifth: On top of that, Jackie’s parents owned Marigold Dairy, which had the best malted milks in the world. On summer evenings, my father and I would walk hand-in-hand the two blocks to Carlisle and State Street. We’d sit on the round stools at the counter, while Otts filled the shiny silver containers with his magnificent concoction and placed them next on the light green Hamilton Beach mixer for us. We could hardly wait!
Sixth: Only a few blocks away was the summer’s most wondrous place: Albert and State Park. Its playground gave us an old tilting merry-go-round to push and then jump on to, an ancient shuddering teeter-totter and high swings attached to a huge metal frame. In the pavilion’s shade, it gave us activities like marble contests, plays, lanyard-making, and decorating our doll buggies and bikes for the 4th of July. At any time, we could run right over for guaranteed fun!
Seventh: One word described our Carlisle Avenue street lights: Magical. Stretching down the boulevard’s center island, the round globes shone as far as our eyes could see. Most magical of all, though, was that each evening, all of the lights came on at once! (We wondered who and where was the mysterious person who made this happen). Then we would dart away, obeying our parents’ rule to come home when the street lights went on. The soft shining lights made a perfect ending to another perfect Carlisle childhood day.
- Looking back now upon those carefree Carlisle Avenue childhood days, I am grateful to my parents for giving them to me. How clear it is now that my cautious parents must have been extremely concerned about starting a business and paying for our home. How clear it is now that they, too, read Life and Look magazines, and that the photos they noticed of tragic world events genuinely frightened them. I marvel how they shielded me from their worries, to give me the gift of childhood innocence spent amidst my seven wonders of the world.
- Carol Burow Gianforte’s past stories can be found by searching her name online at journaltimes.com. Her memoir about growing up in Racine, “My Heart Leads Me Home — A Daughter’s Memoir,” is available at the Racine Heritage Museum, Barnes & Noble and on Amazon. She can be reached by email at: gn40s@msn.com
I could briefly lie on the couch to page through fascinating scenes of President Eisenhower playing golf, Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood movie stars like Grace Kelly. And I could even travel to far distant places to see the seven wonders of the world. But then, I could abruptly put the magazines down and scamper outside to call for my friends, because we had our own seven wonders of the world right on Carlisle Avenue!
Carol Burow Gianforte’s past stories can be found by searching her name online at journaltimes.com. Her memoir about growing up in Racine, “My Heart Leads Me Home — A Daughter’s Memoir,” is available at the Racine Heritage Museum, Barnes & Noble and on Amazon. She can be reached by email at: gn40s@msn.com
I could briefly lie on the couch to page through fascinating scenes of President Eisenhower playing golf, Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood movie stars like Grace Kelly. And I could even travel to far distant places to see the seven wonders of the world. But then, I could abruptly put the magazines down and scamper outside to call for my friends, because we had our own seven wonders of the world right on Carlisle Avenue!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!