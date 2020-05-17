Carol Burow Gianforte: Seven wonders of my childhood world. Amazing sites in back yards, attics and down the street

Fourth: My friend Jackie Olson had another world’s wonder, right in her upstairs living room two houses away. A television! Even in winter, it was worth my scary Wednesday night walk to climb the dark stairs to her living room. There sat her parents, Pauline and Otts, with Jackie, Sally and Ronny, all waiting to watch “Disneyland.” It was thrilling to see Tinker Bell glide across the screen and see Walt Disney talking right to us!

Fifth: On top of that, Jackie’s parents owned Marigold Dairy, which had the best malted milks in the world. On summer evenings, my father and I would walk hand-in-hand the two blocks to Carlisle and State Street. We’d sit on the round stools at the counter, while Otts filled the shiny silver containers with his magnificent concoction and placed them next on the light green Hamilton Beach mixer for us. We could hardly wait!

Sixth: Only a few blocks away was the summer’s most wondrous place: Albert and State Park. Its playground gave us an old tilting merry-go-round to push and then jump on to, an ancient shuddering teeter-totter and high swings attached to a huge metal frame. In the pavilion’s shade, it gave us activities like marble contests, plays, lanyard-making, and decorating our doll buggies and bikes for the 4th of July. At any time, we could run right over for guaranteed fun!