RACINE — As we left Lincoln School for good at the end of sixth grade, we also left behind what we soon came to see as seven years of past child-like behavior. We may have once loved the comfort of our grade school with our familiar teachers and classmates, but now we plainly saw that at Lincoln we had actually been mere children! Now, we realized in 1960, that we were ready for a much more exciting world, the new teenage world of seventh, eighth and ninth grades at Washington Junior High.
Along with this realization, and seemingly out of nowhere, came entirely new behaviors. Suddenly, we wanted to act “cool.” Suddenly we needed to impress the opposite sex. We were loud. We were boisterous. We were smug. We acted with outward bravado because we wanted to act as if we knew it all. Indeed, behavior best described as “middle school madness” had overtaken many of us.
Secretly, though, we were often plagued with fear about the new world we were going to enter.
Surprisingly, though, it did not take long to accommodate ourselves to Washington and our new bravado remained intact.
Of course most of us realized that the main goal of school was to obtain our education. Pleasing our parents also definitely crossed our minds. Those ominous tan report cards would appear all too soon. Appreciative of my parents’ example and of their love and trust in me, I wanted to please them with both good behavior and good grades. But I also needed to fit in with my friends. I was facing a challenging balancing act!
Distractions galore
I was to find that there were many distractions at Washington to thwart my academic success. For example, although we walked the long distances home in groups after school, lugging our heavy textbooks, we hurriedly threw them down to watch “American Bandstand.” We monopolized our family’s kitchen wall phone to call our friends, even though we had just seen them, stretching the cord as far as possible for privacy. Basketball and football games after school created excitement the entire day. And at DeRango’s afterwards, over cokes and the new craze of pizza, we played the jukeboxes in our booths. We felt that we had “arrived.”
By ninth grade, hopes for romance preoccupied us. Dances in the gym interspersed slow dances to songs like “Moon River” with the raucous new “Twist.” We were crestfallen or elated for days depending on the night’s outcome.
And I found that weekends were no better. With their distractions, it seemed nearly impossible to find enough time to adequately study. Girlfriends stayed up entire nights at “sleep overs,” creating new hairstyles with rollers and Aqua Net hairspray. On many Friday and Saturday nights, we were babysitting to finance our Liz Taylor blouses, pleated skirts and angora sweaters, our loafers and our saddle shoes.
Saturday afternoons were for going Downtown. There we shopped at Eitel’s and Zahn’s and Penney’s. At the Record Mart, we tried out 45s in the back curtained booth for as long as possible before making our purchases. Thrilling movies like “West Side Story” at the Rialto and Venetian could take the entire afternoon, but leave us mesmerized for a week.
No wonder that on Sunday mornings we had difficulty paying attention in church because we were dead tired, although by afternoon we were walking for miles with our girlfriends, secretly hoping to run into groups of boys from Washington, who nonchalantly seemed to be looking for us.
From their antics, we knew that boys suffered just as much, if not more, from their own middle school madness.
In class itself, we were distracted. We girls pretended to concentrate on the black board while writing and then passing notes to each other. Studious thoughts were diverted into ingenious pranks, usually carried out by daring boys and cheered on by the rest of us. Dissected worms and crayfish were not properly disposed of in biology class, but their remains were hung on the backs of classmate chairs the next hour. The scrambled eggs we cooked in “home ec” appeared throughout the day in the most unexpected places. And because the temptation was simply too great to resist, even one teacher’s compact car was surreptitiously carried to another parking spot, perfectly wedged between two trees. No teacher was completely spared from our antics.
Yes, concentrating on our education and behaving in ways to please our parents was a challenge. How I struggled to be kind like my mother with her deep faith and as hard-working as my father. Holding on to my aim for good grades, I usually began studying long after supper, ending at midnight, but only after making an adequate number of phone calls.
Head of the class
As time went on, however, little did we realize that underneath our outward bravado, we had subtly begun to change. It began to dawn on us that middle school was temporary. High school was looming. If only subconsciously, we began to wonder who we really were down deep, and what we wanted to be like as adults. We began to look for real-life role models and consequently, to notice the characteristics of our parents and our older siblings more closely, still often thinking, nevertheless, that we knew much more than they.
And consciously or not, we turned to another source for role models, our Washington teachers. Despite our antics, we admired them. Each was a master of their subject from the mysterious math of algebra, to the microscopic world of biology, to writing reports with proper footnotes. Likewise, we took note of their professional appearance. Mr. Crowley sported his trademark bow ties, Mr. Huntley his polished Florsheim shoes and Mr. Maddox his sophisticated sport jackets. We noticed Miss Hudson and Miss Jagodinski, with their high heels and perfect French twists. We warmed to their humor and encouragement. (Needless to say, we created additional havoc for those we failed to admire).
Nevertheless, we couldn’t help but often doubt the relevance of some subjects to our busy lives. Geometry seemed too hypothetical for many of us. Focusing blurry microscopes to observe things called cells seemed rather pointless. Therefore the temptation for greater antics increased proportionately.
One example, however, of a subject we deemed especially useful was Mr. Newgord’s typing class. With high school approaching and part-time job applications in mind, most of us realized that we could soon use this skill. Many of our families, though, did not even own a typewriter. We wondered how in the world we were going to memorize an entire keyboard in class time. We needn’t have doubted. Tall, friendly, fair and organized, Mr. Newgord was a master of his subject and his class. Under his guidance, methodically we mastered page after page of our modern textbook. Class routine was set with not a minute of typing time lost, because our dedicated teacher had corrected all of our work the night before. Our Smith Corona typewriters were clicking and dinging, as we modeled the correct typing posture of feet on the floor and backs straight, exactly as pictured in our text. Only on blistering hot fall days on Washington’s third floor did the bees get in to cause an uproar, with Mr. Newgord standing on tables to swat them away. By year’s end, we could, in fact, miraculously type without looking! We had gained a life skill as well as the role model of an effective teacher.
A chance reconnection
And then, just as we had left Lincoln behind, it was suddenly time to leave Washington. We walked out of Washington without a backward glance, believing that we were leaving it all behind for the far more sophisticated world of high school.
How amazing, then, that as the decades passed, we wanted to reminisce about those school days. And what became even more astonishing, was that we could recall with incredibly precise detail our brief years at Washington. We could laugh or cringe at our antics! And we could perfectly describe our teachers, still naming them properly by Mr., Mrs., or Miss. We marveled at how in the world they had handled us. We even thought of thanking them. We even thought of apologizing to them!
But just as most of our parents had now been lost to us, we regretfully concluded that we were too late.
How astonishing, then, that 40 years after leaving Washington, when my husband and I returned to live part-time in Racine, I was introduced to a Noel Newgord. Could this tall, smiling person be my typing teacher? (Perhaps we had miscalculated our teachers’ ages when viewing them through our junior high school eyes!) Yes, of course this was THE Mr. Newgord. I immediately thanked him for the life skill, so important in the computer age, that he had taught us so effectively.
Delightfully, our paths began to cross frequently through Racine organizations, until I was to become his friend, along with his wife Donna. My admiration for Noel Newgord increased when I learned that his entire Iowa high school was smaller than one room of students at Washington! I was impressed to know that, raised from the age of 5 by his widowed mother, he had served in the Armed Forces in Germany before his teaching career began in Racine. And I was amazed to learn that he had taught for over a span of five decades, from the 1950s into the 1990s! The number of students Mr. Newgord influenced is incredible as are the thousands of papers he corrected at night so that his students could fully utilize their class time.
But what about our antics, about our bravado, our smug, maddening middle school behavior? Eventually I just had to ask him what he had truly thought of us. Shockingly, it seems that we had not even bothered him.
Now a community leader, a world traveler to 40 countries with Donna, and a father and grandfather, our former teacher surely remains a role model. Although he asks me to call him Noel, I still find it easier to say, “Mr. Newgord.”
Today we realize that when we left Lincoln, when we left Washington, and when we even left high school, we did not, in fact, leave them behind. Instead, those school days filled with those friends, those teachers, those subjects, and yes, those youthful antics remain as a precious part of our lives. We do NOT let them go!
Today we realize that when we left Lincoln, when we left Washington, and when we even left high school, we did not, in fact, leave them behind. Instead, those school days filled with those friends, those teachers, those subjects, and yes, those youthful antics remain as a precious part of our lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.