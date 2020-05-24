Camp Anokijig memories

The campfire

The campfire was built so tall that it was a sight to behold. We quickly learned how to share our encouragement once it was lit. We all chanted “Oompa, oompa, eelie eelie oompa” slowly and softly at first; then faster and faster and louder and louder until the fire was blazing. Then, instead of clapping, we shouted “Ric, tic, rickity, ric. Oompa, oompa, hoy. Rick, tic, rickity, ric. Oompa, oompa, hoy.”

The campfire was a fun evening with scary stories, skits and lots of singing. “Found A Peanut” was a fun song with one team hurrying to think of a vocal response before the other team finished singing their verse. If you weren’t ready, your team lost. There are lots of verses to “Oh, You Can’t Get to Heaven” (on roller skates; you’d roll right by them Pearly Gates). The “Weather Song” stated the obvious: ‘Whether it’s cold or whether it’s hot, We’re going to have weather, whether or not.” Each campfire ended with everyone standing, joining hands with right hand crossed over left, and swaying as we sang, “In the Garden,” which is still my favorite hymn.

Teepee tents