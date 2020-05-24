Camp Anokijig memories

When I was only 10 years old, my parents allowed me to go to a camp which was 80 miles away and be gone for a whole two weeks because Mrs. Belva Hake was going to be a counselor and look out for me.
Mrs. Hake was my mother’s good friend and also my teacher in grades one through four at Burbank School in Caledonia. I didn’t know any other children who were going, but that didn’t seem to matter.
Camp Anokijig (pronounced an-oh-key-gee) near Plymouth was owned by the Racine YMCA. As the name implies, the camp was only open to young men for most of the summer. However, the last two weeks were co-ed and girls were welcome to attend. It took me a while to understand the solemn ceremony of “burying the dip” before we girls arrived. The boys could no longer skinny dip in the lake.
On the appointed Saturday in August our parents drove us to the YMCA in Downtown Racine, where a yellow school bus awaited us and our suitcases were tied to the top. After several hours, we were greeted by Ray Vance, camp director, who liked to ride his favorite horse down the long winding camp driveway to the highway and meet the buses arriving with the next group of campers.
That first evening at the campfire Mr. Vance explained some of the rules of the camp. There are two that I especially remember:
- He was very opposed to any kind of littering. If you dropped the wrapper from a candy bar or piece of gum on the ground, and someone saw you do it, you had to buy the person that item at the Trading Post with money deducted from your account.
- There are beautiful white birch trees all over the camp and you must not think of pulling off a piece of bark as a souvenir. If everyone did that, there would be no beautiful trees for future campers to enjoy. After a couple of years at camp, most of us knew Mr. Vance’s opening speech by heart.
The campfire
The campfire was built so tall that it was a sight to behold. We quickly learned how to share our encouragement once it was lit. We all chanted “Oompa, oompa, eelie eelie oompa” slowly and softly at first; then faster and faster and louder and louder until the fire was blazing. Then, instead of clapping, we shouted “Ric, tic, rickity, ric. Oompa, oompa, hoy. Rick, tic, rickity, ric. Oompa, oompa, hoy.”
The campfire was a fun evening with scary stories, skits and lots of singing. “Found A Peanut” was a fun song with one team hurrying to think of a vocal response before the other team finished singing their verse. If you weren’t ready, your team lost. There are lots of verses to “Oh, You Can’t Get to Heaven” (on roller skates; you’d roll right by them Pearly Gates). The “Weather Song” stated the obvious: ‘Whether it’s cold or whether it’s hot, We’re going to have weather, whether or not.” Each campfire ended with everyone standing, joining hands with right hand crossed over left, and swaying as we sang, “In the Garden,” which is still my favorite hymn.
Teepee tents
We lived in large tents mounted on a wooden platform just a foot or so off the ground at the front. There were eight beds in each tent — two sets of bunk beds in the middle, highest part of the tent and two single beds on each side. Right away I decided it would be fun to sleep in the top bunk. I don’t remember if others had sleeping bags, but I brought sheets, blanket and pillow which I rolled up and stuffed into a cloth bag with a drawstring at the end. There was a kerosene lantern in every tent, but each of us brought our own flashlight for going to and from the evening campfires, and to the “scoreboard” (bathroom) which was in a separate building down a path through the woods where there were tree roots to avoid.
Of course, the canvas sides of the tent were down during the night, but it was our job to roll them up neatly during morning “details” (chores) unless it was raining. The tents were arranged in units, each with an interesting name such as: Lakeview, Timberline, Rippling Ridge, The Kingdom of Moo, Blackhawk — and Brave Village (actual teepees).
Every day at 11:15 a.m. was “Beginners Swim,” which all non-swimmers had to attend. I remember that it was Mrs. Jewel King who taught me to swim, though I never could put my face in the water. Every day at 1:45 p.m. was mail call. My mother wrote almost every day so my name was called frequently and I read the letter during rest period from 2-3 p.m. My parents and little sister drove up on the second Sunday I was there, which was a nice day trip for them. They could sign me out of camp to go eat lunch at a little restaurant in Plymouth.
Heart of camp
The heart of Camp Anokijig was Western Lodge, a generous gift from Racine-based Western Publishing Co. Inc. It was a large authentic log building with a porch across the front, built on a hill overlooking the waterfront of Little Elkhart Lake. All the meals were served there, family style, at large round tables.
It was also a cozy gathering place on rainy days with books and puzzles and games to pass the indoor hours. It was at Camp Anokijig that I first said grace before every meal. Actually, we sang the table grace and I can still remember the tune and the words for each meal more than 65 years later!
er of all good,
Thee we thank for rest and food.
Grant that all we do and say,
In thy service be this day.
Noon Grace
Father, for this noon-day meal
We would speak the grace we feel.
Health and strength, we have from thee.
May we ever grateful be.
Evening Grace
Tireless guardian of our way
Thou hast kept us well this day.
While we thank thee, we request
Care continued, pardon, rest.
Special event
A special event each August was Western Day. The boys/wranglers who lived at the ranch and cared for the horses all summer, saddled up and rode noisily through all the tent sections to wake us up, instead of the usual bugle call of “Reveille.” The day featured a rodeo in the northwest pasture and a chuck wagon supper brought out from the camp kitchen. The highlight (at least for us girls) was the square dance that night in Western Lodge, which had been cleared of tables, with chairs lining the walls.
A favorite dance was a circle mixer called “The Tennessee Wig Walk” in which everyone could participate. The boys formed a single file circle around the large room, and the girls formed a single file inner circle facing the opposite direction. Each couple grasped right hands and did a simple step. Then they did the same step while grasping left hands. Joining right hands again, they did a full turn, and then moved forward, skipping one person, and joining right hands with a new partner to repeat the dance. Of course, we younger girls had a crush on the older boys and we were very upset when our “crush” was the partner we had to skip.
Sunday service
Anokijig was not a church-sponsored camp, but the YMCA is a Christian association. There was a church service Sunday morning, plus vespers, which is a sunset evening prayer service. The campers and staff climbed Vesper Hill and listened to a message from Rev. Francis Ihrman, who was pastor of First Presbyterian Church and drove up from Racine. It was dark by the time we came down from Vesper Hill, each shining our own flashlight, and it looked like a swarm of beautiful fireflies. On Sunday evenings we had individual campfires in our own unit, or invited another unit to join us.
I went to Camp Anokijig the last two weeks of August for four years as a camper and four years on the junior staff. My staff assignment was the dining hall in Western Lodge. I arrived early before each meal to see that the waiter for each table set it with the dishes and utensils needed for that meal. It was my job to announce which tables could go first to get dessert, based on my list of who cleared the table the fastest at the previous meal. The waiters had to check out with me. It was my responsibility to make sure the table was cleared and washed, the floor swept clean and the chairs put back in place.
These are the recollections of a female camper and junior staff member in the 1950s. I’m sure others have had very different, but equally wonderful camp memories in the decades since. Camp Anokijig is still going strong. In 2005, the YMCA needed to put the camp up for sale. Former NBA player Jim McIlvaine and others led the “Friends of Camp Anokijig” pledge drive to purchase it, and many of us former campers were eager to contribute.
Lasting friendships
I gained so much from my experiences at Camp Anokijig. I learned to respect the camp property and the rules of the camp. I learned responsibility in my first supervisory position (although on a small scale). I expanded my religious understanding with hymns and prayers and vespers. And I developed lifelong relationships.
Little did I know that my husband Michael and I would take up square dancing as a social activity for 43 years or that we would see Bill and Alice Schaefer at the dances. Bill had been involved in leadership at Camp Anokijig for three decades and became camp director after Ray Vance. I also remembered Alice who was on the staff. It is a small world.
It was my privilege to meet Ada Deer and her sister Ferial Deer at Camp Anokijig. Every so often Ada’s name has appeared in the newspaper, since she was a lifelong advocate for social justice and the first woman to head the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, serving from 1993-1997.
I met Karen Jacobi (now Maxey) of Kohler at Camp Anokijig and we have kept in touch for 60 years. We attended her wedding and they came for both of our milestone anniversaries. In 1984, we met at Camp Anokijig and showed our husbands and children around. We visited at their home in Burnsville, Minn., and they showed us the Mall of America.
In 2004, Karen and Burke Maxey flew to Milwaukee for a one-day visit. We picked them up and drove together to Camp Anokijig for an Alumni Reunion, 20 years after our last visit.
Just two weeks ago, on a Saturday night during the Safer at Home restrictions, we happened to tune in to a rerun of the “The Lawrence Welk Show.” Karen Maxey called to say she was thinking of me and Camp Anokijig because she just heard “In the Garden” sung on the “The Lawrence Welk Show!” That closing campfire ritual at Camp Anokijig has remained important to campers for decades.
Carol (Clark) Knight is a Caledonia native and former executive director of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. She and her husband, Mike, live in Yorkville, where she remains active in civic and church activities.
