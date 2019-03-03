LAKE GENEVA — An area artist is popping into the spotlight for winning international honors in an oft-overlooked craft.
Sara Meyer, owner and lead designer of Wisconsin Balloon Decor, has been named 2019 designer of the year internationally for her prowess in balloon artistry — that is, the craft of designing, inflating, sculpting and arranging balloons as decorations for special events.
“Every single time she’s done something, we’ve been really impressed,” said Allie Barker, a past client at a jewelry store near Milwaukee.
One could be forgiven for not being familiar with balloon artistry, since only a few years ago, Meyer herself did not even know it existed.
After working as a school art teacher for four years and starting a face-painting business on the side, Meyer discovered the craft of balloons.
“I took a balloon class, and that opened up a new little creative world for me,” she said. “I’ve bounced from one creative thing to the other. But the balloons have stuck.”
In 2016, Meyer started Wisconsin Balloon Decor, a Lake Geneva-based business that designs balloon decorations for weddings, parties and corporate events across the state.
The Lake Geneva resident estimates that she decorates for between 75 and 100 events a year.
And in just a few short years, her talent for turning balloons into works of art has reached a pinnacle of inflatable achievement.
Tough competition
At a convention in January in St. Louis, Mo., Meyer rose above the competition to be named the top designer in an event that drew balloon artists from throughout the world.
“The award was well deserved,” said Steve Jones, the convention’s executive producer. “There is no question.”
About 450 people from 23 countries attended the event, which was organized by a group of balloon artists and professionals called FLOAT. The convention held Jan. 25-31 included five different competitions.
Meyer competed in four of the competitions — each of which was judged by internationally-renowned balloon artists — and her top three scores were tallied together to earn her the Designer of the Year honor.
She placed first in the “entrance decor” competition, for which she created a constellation-themed wedding arch using black, gold and midnight blue balloons.
Meyer said the competition was stimulating, because rather than just executing a design requested by a client, she was free to indulge her own vision for her creations.
“It was refreshing to come in and use everything I learned,” she said.
She then earned second-place finishes in two other competitions, for “table centerpieces” and “organic decor” projects. In all, the former art teacher from Lake Geneva competed for about 13 hours total, inflating more than 1,000 balloons to complete her designs.
Flying solo
Jones said she became the first designer of the year to compete solo, as opposed to being part of a team in the competition.
She also the first Wisconsin balloon artist ever to earn the title.
“She represents an idealistic new phase of our industry, where younger people aren’t afraid to take chances or look at new ways to approach things.” Jones said.
“Every industry needs new life brought into it to get a different perspective,” he added, “and Sara is an excellent example of that.”
In addition to running her own business with Wisconsin Balloon Decor, Meyer works as a promotions and events manager for Carroll University in Waukesha.
Being named the industry’s 2019 designer of the year has encouraged her to keep pursuing passion projects in balloon art.
“It’s only been a couple weeks, but it’s opened up a lot of opportunities for me,” she said. “It’s a boost of confidence and energy.”
Meyer has already been invited back to the FLOAT convention for 2020, this time to be an instructor. In the meantime, she hopes her experience at the competitive level will elevate her balloon art to new heights.
“I’m excited to take on more ambitious installations and projects this year,” she said. “There are so many things I want to try.”
