MOUNT PLEASANT —The Mount Pleasant Police Citizen Academy Alumni group and the Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation Department have announced plans for the 2019 Cottontail Trail Easter Egg Hunt.

The free family event is scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Mount Pleasant Campus Park, located across from the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive. The event is to include games for the kids, an Easter egg hunt.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is also scheduled to be on site with its  Little House display. Representatives will collect nonperishable food for their organization.

Easter egg hunt times by age group are as follows:

• 0-3 years old, start at 1:30 p.m.

• 4-7 years old,  start at 2 p.m.

• 8-12 years old,  start at 2:30 p.m.

For information on this event, contact Officer Matt Prochaska at mprochaska@mtpleasantwi.gov

