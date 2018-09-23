Best Lunch
1st Place: Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave., Racine
2nd place: Blue Bear, 2920 Taylor Ave., Racine
3rd place: Out of the Pan, 550 State St., Racine
***
Best Sandwich/Burger
1st Place: Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave., Racine
Second place: Culver's, 5801 21st Street, Racine; 722 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville; 1073 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
Third place: Lee's Deli, 2615 Washington Ave., Racine
***
Rick Buehrens, owner of Racine burger institution Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave., believes that the extremely popular restaurant continues to leave its mark on the Racine community because of its long-standing ties. "We've just been here so long," Buehrens said.
Buehrens has owned Kewpee since he purchased it from his brother-in-law, Rick Kristopeit, in 2003. However, the Kewpee history goes back far further than that — back to 1926.
Once again, Kewpee Sandwich Shop has won two Best of Racine categories, as voted on by Journal Times' readers — Best Lunch and Best Sandwich/Burger.
Buehrens said that when he took over the establishment, he may have updated equipment and added a couple items to the menu, but for the most part, he has kept things the same, taking the "if it's not broke, don't fix it" policy.
"I really haven't changed a whole lot," Buehrens said. "When I bought it, it was working well just the way it already was."
That is probably why Kewpee is the place to be at lunch time, satisfying hungry diners' cravings for delicious burgers, treats and other goodies. Buehrens said it is not uncommon for 60 burgers to be going on the grill at one time between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
And Buehrens is often at the grill during that time, often working alongside what he calls an excellent staff, preparing burgers and also breakfasts. He also handles accounting for the restaurant.
Buehrens is glad to know that Kewpee has stood the test of time for the Racine community. "I'm glad we can keep making a quality product that people like," Buehrens said.
"We care about what we do. I don't want to serve something I wouldn't eat myself. I have drilled that idea into my staff's head. They want everything to make it look good and taste good for the customers."
