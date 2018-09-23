1st Place: Little Saints Child Care Center, 4021 Spring St., Racine
2nd place: St. Edward's Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave., Racine
3rd place: St. Rita's C.A.R.E.S., 4339 Douglas Ave., Caledonia
Janice Borchart, the director of Little Saints Child Care Center, 4021 Spring St., thinks the reason Little Saints has won Best of Racine Best Daycare two years in a row is the institution-wide approach that guides how the kids at her daycare are looked after.
“The Ascension All Saints Hospital philosophy of personalized compassionate care extends to our childcare center,” Borchart said. “Children we care for are seen as unique and precious.”
Little Saints started as a daycare exclusively for the children of patients at the hospital, but it opened up to the public almost two years ago.
That seems to have paid off, since there are 150 kids currently enrolled in the program.
Little Saints accepts children as young as 4 weeks old up to 11 years old.
The daycare’s hours are 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and kids are served three meals a day from the Ascension All Saints Hospital kitchen, which Borchart thinks sets it apart from other childcare centers.
