Little Saints Child Care Center

In this photo from 2017, Racine residents Owen Knutson, left, and Luigi De Rango find train conductor costumes to play dress-up in the classroom for 3-year-olds at Little Saints Child Care Center, 4021 Spring St., Racine, which was  voted Best Daycare by Journal Times readers.

 Journal Times staff

1st Place: Little Saints Child Care Center, 4021 Spring St., Racine

2nd place: St. Edward's Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave., Racine

3rd place: St. Rita's C.A.R.E.S., 4339 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

Little Saints Child Care Center

Erin Kangas, then 4, shows off her art skills in September 2017 at Little Saints Child Care, 4021 Spring St., Racine, which was voted Best Daycare by Journal Times readers. 

Janice Borchart, the director of Little Saints Child Care Center, 4021 Spring St., thinks the reason Little Saints has won Best of Racine Best Daycare two years in a row is the institution-wide approach that guides how the kids at her daycare are looked after.

“The Ascension All Saints Hospital philosophy of personalized compassionate care extends to our childcare center,” Borchart said. “Children we care for are seen as unique and precious.”

Little Saints started as a daycare exclusively for the children of patients at the hospital, but it opened up to the public almost two years ago.

That seems to have paid off, since there are 150 kids currently enrolled in the program.

Little Saints accepts children as young as 4 weeks old up to 11 years old.

The daycare’s hours are 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and kids are served three meals a day from the Ascension All Saints Hospital kitchen, which Borchart thinks sets it apart from other childcare centers.

— Adam Rogan

Reporter

Adam Rogan (St. Catherine's '14, Drake University '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture, politics and business for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps and loud music played quietly.

