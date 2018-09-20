MOUNT PLEASANT — A celebration of national, state and local heroes took place Saturday at Smolenski Park.
Trevor Morgan, an American Family Insurance agent based in Mount Pleasant, coordinated the event as a benefit for The Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, which is based in Racine.
Morgan said the event not only celebrated heroes in the armed forces, past and present, but also local police, K-9 units, fire departments and the Wisconsin National Guard.
John Clay, the renowned Wisconsin Badger running back and Racine native, was on hand to sign free autographs for fans. Longtime local singer Cheryl McCrary sang the National Anthem near the start of the event.
Nonperishable items like canned goods, soap, shampoo, etc., were collected to give to veterans in need.
“This event is extremely near to my heart as a veteran myself, I want to do anything possible to show the gratitude our community has to all of our local heroes,” Morgan said.
Morgan said he and his crew are planning on doing another event to aid Veterans Outreach next spring.
