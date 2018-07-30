The Grand Hotel Ballroom in LaCrosse was the setting March 30 when Rachel Shields and Andrew Lam were married. The Rev. Ted DeWald officiated during the 4:30 p.m. ceremony.
Parents of the couple are Tom and Jodi Shields of Racine, and Michael and Suki Lam of Hong Kong.
Maids of honor were Renee Shields and Nicole Shields, sisters of the bride. Personal attendants were Melissa Pruett and Kim L’Herault.
Best men were Russell Eide and Phil Strandwitz.
The ushers were Aaron Shields and Michael Shields, brothers of the bride.
The reception was held at The Freighthouse Restaurant in LaCrosse.
The couple live in Madison.
