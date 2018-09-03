Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Mark Smalley and Katherine Muratore

Mark Smalley and Katherine Muratore

The University of Wisconsin Union South in Madison was the setting May 19 when Katherine Muratore and Mark Smalley were married. Judge Charles Constantine officiated during the 4 p.m. ceremony.

Parents of the couple are Carolyn and Joe Muratore of Mount Pleasant, and Pam and Don Smalley of Marquette, Iowa.

Matron of honor was Veronica Averkamp. Bridesmaids were Jordan Muratore (bride's sister-in-law) and Jenna Smalley (groom's sister). 

Best man was Ross Dixon. Groomsmen were Chris Chappell and Mike Muratore (bride's brother).

The Smalleys are living in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Katherine is a biochemist at the University of California Los Angeles. Mark is a climate scientist at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasedena, Calif. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments