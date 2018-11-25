The Farm at Dover in Kansasville was the setting Oct. 20 when Shana Mikulance and Jeremy Bronner were united in marriage. Martin Keck, friend of the couple, officiated during the 3:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Laurie Jensen of Racine and the late David Mikulance. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Karl and Marilyn Jensen, and the late Thomas and Dorothy Mikulance.
The groom's parents are Faith Bronner of Kenosha, and Ronald and Toni Bronner of Racine. The groom is the grandson of the late William and Dorothy Ryan, and the late Eldred and Marjorie Bronner.
Matron of honor was Lisa Modrak. Bridesmaids were Carly Schneider, Valencia Villarreal and Lindsey Mikulance (bride’s sister-in-law). Flower girl was Reagan Keck.
Best man was Michael Stuht. Groomsmen were Chad Schulman, Tracy Burbach and Tim Mikulance (bride’s brother). Junior groomsman was the groom's son, Samuel Bronner. Ring bearer was the bride's nephew, Graham Mikulance.
The reception was held at The Farm at Dover.
Shana and Jeremy are living in Milwaukee.
