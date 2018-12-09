Try 1 month for 99¢
Rebecca Kristen McCray and Dennis Walter Riegraf were married during a 2 p.m. ceremony Nov. 7 at the Marriage and Civil Union Court in Chicago. Judge Joseph M. Claps officiated.

Parents of the bride are Patrick J. and Cynthia McCray of Racine. The bride is the granddaughter of Richard and Junne BeBow, and Lorraine McCray, all of Racine, and the late Patrick W. McCray.

The groom's parents are Walter and Monika Riegraf of Stuttgart, Germany. 

The Riegafs are living in Stuttgart.

