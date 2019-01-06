Sandals South Coast in Jamaica was the setting Nov. 25 when Danielle M. Hart and Matthew A. Remter were married during a 3 p.m. ceremony.
Parents of the bride are Cindy and John Pisanello of Racine, and Steve and Terri Hart of Racine. The bride is the granddaughter of Bonnie Hart of Racine and the late Paul Hart, and the late Ralph and Margaret Nicotera.
The groom’s parents are Gregg and Janet Remter of Franklin. The groom is the grandson of the late Norbert and Rosalie Remter, and the late Kenneth and Mildred Leistikow.
Matron of honor was Katie Schwalbach. Bridesmaids were Amy Hoffman and Meredith Remter (groom’s sister).
Best man was Tyler Zinda. Groomsmen were Evan Stich and Brian Hart (bride’s brother).
The reception was held at Italian Village, Sandals South Coast, Jamaica.
The couple is living in Greenfield. Danielle, 29, is employed by Brady Corp., Milwaukee. Matthew, 30, is employed by American Airlines, Milwaukee.
