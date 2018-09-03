Brittany Galati and Tom Sparks were married during a 3:30 p.m. ceremony June 22 at Faith Community Church. The Rev. Dino Galati officiated.
Parents of the bride are Dominic and Pam Galati of Racine. The groom's parents are Bill and Dinah Sparks of Racine and Gail Lerman of Mequon.
Matron of honor was Nicole Balcitis. Bridesmaids were Nicole Coughlin (bride's cousin), Aline Wade, Danielle Galati (bride's cousin) and Avery Sparks (groom's daughter). Flower girl was Danae Galati, niece of the bride.
Best man was Scott Verhagen. Groomsmen were Andy Sparks (groom's brother), Dante Galati (bride's brother), and Gage Sparks and Sander Sparks (groom's sons). Ring bearer was Cal Sparks, nephew of the groom.
Dominic Galati (bride's brother) and John Wade were the ushers.
The reception was held at Kenosha Country Club.
The couple is living in Racine. Brittany is a relationship banker at Johnson Financial Group. Tom is a sales manager at Boucher Auto Group.
