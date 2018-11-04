Roma Lodge was the setting Aug. 11 when Ashley Fidler and Andrew McArthur were married. Charles Mazurek (bride’s uncle) officiated during the 3 p.m. ceremony.
Parents of the couple are Jeff and Anne Fidler of 6321 Pheasant Creek Trail, and Kenn and Sue McArthur of Beloit.
Matron of honor was Allyson Betker, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Mandy Khreish (bride’s sister), Alexis Betker (bride’s niece), Grace Betker (bride’s niece), Trinity Jones (groom’s niece), Marcella Mazurek (bride’s cousin) and Mallory Mazurek (bride’s cousin). Flower girl was Olivia Khreish, niece of the bride. Miniature bride was Charlotte Khreish, niece of the bride. The bride’s personal attendants were Samantha Schiro (bride’s cousin), Ellie Khreish (bride’s niece), Addison Betker (bride’s niece) and Autumn Mundy (groom’s niece).
Best man was Nick Rodriguez. Groomsmen were Jim Betker (bride’s brother-in-law), Nader Khreish (bride’s brother-in-law), Jacob Heller (bride’s cousin), Harrison Hellner, Kip Trumpulis and Anthony Azarian.
Ushers were Cameron Betker, Cole Betker (bride’s nephew) and Alex Khreish, bride’s nephews, and Shawn Mundy Jr., groom’s nephew.
The reception was held at Roma Lodge. The wedding coordinators were Debra Baker and Rose Grauwels (bride’s cousin).
The couple is living in Racine. Ashley, 31, is a special education teacher for the Kenosha Unified School District. Andrew, 31, is a construction laborer at the Racine Water Dept.
