Madeline Rose Fell became the bride of Nathaniel James Smith Sept. 15. Mitch Buenger and the Rev. Javier Guativa officiated during the 3 p.m. ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Upper Main Place in Somers.
The bride is the daughter of William and Laura Fell of Racine, and the granddaughter of Lawrence and Roberta Samz of Racine, Jacklyn Fell of Madison and the late William Fell.
The groom is the son of Dr. Jeffrey and Kathleen Smith of Alma, Mich. The groom is the grandson of James and Joyce Smith of Racine; Sheri and Ralph McGee of Marshall, Mich., and Merilyn McGee of Holly, Mich.
Maid of honor was Ellen Miller. Bridesmaids were Katelyn Risch, Kylee Daily, Mary Ellen Graebner, Kaitlyn Block (groom's sister), Courtney Grever, Kalia Duncan and Lindsay Stephans. Flower girl was Reagan Block, niece of the groom.
Best man was Josh Smith, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Kyle Vedrode, Dustin Daily, Jacob Fell (bride's brother), Jordan Block (groom's brother-in-law), John Morton, Brandt Johnson and Cole Woods. Ring bearer was James Smith, nephew of the groom.
Ushers were Vinny Costanzo and Brett Grimes.
Mason Samz, Colson Samz and Bryson Samz, bride's cousins, were sign bearers in the ceremony with signs, "If You Think I am Cute Wait Until You See the Bride," "Don't Worry Ladies, I Am Still Single" and "Forever and Ever Amen."
The ring bearer pillow was made from the wedding dress of the bride's grandmother, Roberta Samz.
The reception was held in the UW-Parkside Ballroom. The couple honeymooned in Hawaii.
They are living in Chicago. Madeline, 23, is an applied behavioral analysis therapist for autistic children at Chicago ABA Therapy. Nathaniel, 25, is an account manager at CDW-G, Chicago.
