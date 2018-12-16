Julie Crawford and Scott Huennekens were married during a 4 p.m. ceremony Aug. 4 under twin oaks on the grounds of The Pavilion at Orchard Ridge Farms in Rockton, Ill. The Rev. Chuck Marshall (cousin of bride's mother) officiated.
Parents of the bride are John and Susan Crawford of Kenosha. The bride is the granddaughter of John and Carol Pfannerstill of Wauwatosa, and the late Robert and Bernadette Crawford.
The groom's parents are Richard and Nancy Huennekens of Racine. The groom is the grandson of the late James and Marjorie Gums, and the late Norbert and Louise Huennekens.
Matron of honor was Jane Wright, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Sarah Haynes, Amy Ricciardi, Hannah Omilusik, Monika Patel, Katie Pawlowski, Dana McIvor (groom's sister) and Beth Huennekens (groom's sister). Flower girl was Monica McIvor, Colette McIvor and Fiona McIvor, nieces of the groom, and Heidi Wright, Ginger Wright and Gwendolyn Wright, nieces of the bride.
Best men were David Roehrich and Reid Crawford (bride's cousin). Groomsmen were Sam Kennedy, Jay Schoenwaelder, Joe Zablotney, Tom Stawicki, James Crawford (bride's brother) and Paul Haviland. Ring bearers were the bride's nephews, John Wright and Walker Wright.
The reception was held at The Pavilion at Orchard Ridge Farms. The couple honeymooned in Hawaii.
They are living in Boulder, Colo. Julie, 31, is a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a degree in finance management. She is employed as a West Zone manager for GE Healthcare, Milwaukee. Scott, 33, is a graduate of Milwaukee School of Engineering with a degree in mechanical engineering. He is currently completing the MBA program at The Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado, Boulder.
