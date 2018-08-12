Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Sharon Bocian and Jeremy Kucharski were married during a 2 p.m. ceremony July 7 in Park Falls. Tony Brooks officiated.

Parents of the bride are Cari Noha and Bryan Bocian. Grandparents of the bride are Anita and Don Meier, and Jim and Pat Seitz.

The groom’s parents are Rick and Sandi Kucharski. Grandparents of the groom are Jim and Nancy Kucharski, and Jerry Warner.

Matron of honor was Sarah Mathee. Bridesmaids were Crystal Fay and Chelsea Snowden. Flower girl was Marley Mayhew, daughter of the bride.

Best man was Matthew Owens. Groomsmen were Matthew Doe and Armando Gollaz. Ring bearer was Aiden Bergmann, son of the bride.

The reception was held at Flambeau Hall in Park Falls.

The couple is living in Racine. Sharon, 26, is a special inventory consultant and purchaser at Vallen Distribution. Jeremy, 26, is an environmental safety and service coordinator at ANS-CBS.

