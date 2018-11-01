Benjamin Bengston and Amanda Norman of Mount Pleasant; Matthew Boster of Norway and Megan Stephenson of Greendale; Sean Carolan and Brittni Huckstorf of Caledonia; Breck Deering-Havemann and Paige Long of Union Grove; Jacob Fuerstenau and Anna Kloskey of Racine; Stephen Gebeck and Jill Balian of Dover; Michael Gemmell and Laurie Gaus of Caledonia; Stephen Hintz and Nicole Maramonte of Waterford; Manuel Ibarra and Erica Schweitzer of Caledonia; Kostian Iftica and Marinna Marotta of Richmond; Richard Jesel and Kristan Olson of Caledonia; Derek Jordan and Michelle Wegge of Racine; Jamie Kruegel and Amanda Torbeck of Caledonia; Nicholas Petzke and Tara Miller of Mount Pleasant; Nicholas Poepping and Sara Skarda of Burlington; Ted Randelzhofer and Tracy Curran of Burlington; Anthony Ruffolo and Alexis Owens of Racine; Edgar Soria Narvaez and Jayda Larson of Racine; Diego Trejo Padilla and Crystal Cruz of Caledonia; Shane Whitmore and Danielle Holland of Racine; Jordaan Williams and Heather Ruetsche of Highland Park; Romayne Wilson and Yafreise Ubiera Soriano of Racine; Joseph Wolf and Julie Bartels of Raymond; Jacob Collins and Elizabeth Romero of Racine; Aaron Cooper of Oak Creek and Karli Contreras of Racine; Anthony First III of Racine and Briana Hernandez of Mount Pleasant; Kyle Goetz and Abby Apple of Mount Pleasant; Cameron Ivey and Rebecca Gunderson of Union Grove; Dustin Kollman and Courtney Ellingson of Caledonia; Robert Kozelou and Jennifer Meixelsperger of Sturtevant; Mathew Lawson and Stephanie Lawson of Burlington; Jason Leissner and Elisabeth Bates of Caledonia; Kenneth McGeough and Dixiana Fiegel of Burlington; Christopher Moeller and Nikki Hayden of Norway; Brandon Mruk of Palatine and Melissa Folkl of Northbrook; Joshua Olson and Alexandra Brandt of Waterford; Nickolas Tuinstra and Krista Slye of Union Grove; Zackary Tymus and Amanda Maciejczak of Waterford.
