Spencer Alexander and Mary Cypcar of Racine; Christopher Anderson and Katina Marrocco of Sturtevant; Aaron Baclawski and Rachel Vogt of Racine; Daniel Becker and Kiersten Boos of Sturtevant; Troy Collier II and Desiree Ayala of Racine; Thomas Dubinsky and Jordyn Rose of Burlington; Timothy Dunham and Jessica Sentz of Waterford; Tyler Feldhausen and Erin Dunham of Union Grove; Jovon Fields and Jessica Gavin of Racine; Nicholas Glasenapp and Allysa Campbell of Racine; Jason Hansen and Jessica Gonsalez of Racine; Jacob Harycki of Racine and Amy Arndt of Elmwood Park; Timothy Heikkinen and Jennifer Keyes Nora of Mount Pleasant; Jesse Johnson and Samantha Pohlabel of Waterford; Kevin Justen of Ringwood and Melody Bartelson of Burlington; Kyle Kisner and Tanya Tilot of Racine; James Longo of Kenosha and Ashley Moore of Racine; Zachary Mariani and Anna McGeary of Waterford; Benjamin Marinello of Union Grove and Sonia Alonzo Sandoval of Somers; Joshua Medina of Round Lake Beach and Heather Scott of Union Grove; Jonathan Mendez Dominguez and Wilnely Nieves Cartagena of Racine; Austin Meronek of Cary and Jennifer Burkhart of Algonquin; Dawson Miller and Amanda Warner Northrop of Waterford; Mathew Miller and Jennifer Jones of Racine; Mile Milojevic and Amber Schildhouse of Racine; Adam Pischke and Kimberly Spieker of Mount Pleasant; Angel Sanchez of Racine and Ina Papazova of Bulgaria; Michael Segura and Jillian Lipman of Belleville; Randy Stewart of Racine and Patricia Frost of West Allis; Aleksander Tomalski and Taylor Bryan of Chicago; John Vajda and Sabrina Konecko of Caledonia; Jason Wiechert and Reka Minnich of Burlington; Jacob Wolf and Courtney Lampshire of Racine; Michael Zold and Julie Berres of Racine; Tracy Bazen and Krista Bohlman of Waterford; Joseph Boedecker and Emmie Enright-Contreras of Racine; Peter Breis and Judith Visco of Waterford; Benjamin Brigman and Katharine Feiner of Yorkville; Ryan Bruchu and Sarah Wilson of Waterford; Craig Dekutowski and Lea Grunau of Caledonia; Mark Dudasik and Lauren Celano of Chicago; David Everson and Shelby King of Caledonia; Andrew Hermans and Larissa Allison of Racine; David Higgins and Kristin Crawford of Caledonia; Tyler Jensen and Danielle Swan of Waterford; Corey Klatt of Canada and Kathryn Mendez of Racine; Blaise Michna Jr. of Caledonia and Kaitlyn Jensen of Racine; Christopher Miller and Beth Young of Union Grove; Raachee Moore Sr. and Crystal Morris of Racine; Adam Nierenberger and Carlene Rau of Waterford; Raviteja Palyam and Rebecca Schmidt of Racine; Damonte Payne of Racine and Danielle Brumby of Mount Pleasant; Corey Pruess of Mount Pleasant and Samantha Riedel of South Milwaukee; Johnathan Schanke and Karla Murphy of Racine; Noah Schriefer of San Diego and Alissa Puder of Sturtevant; Michael Smits and Heather Innes of Caledonia.

