Eugene Atkinson and Karen Hanson of Racine; Jason Corbin and Mandy Pella of Burlington; Kal Fellion and Hillary Freidel of Sturtevant; Garrett Foat and Ashley Bahr of Waterford; Spencer Gedemer and Candace Cannon of Racine; Michael Gordon and Sarah Taylor of Racine; Adam Gresk and Kiersten Sturm of Caledonia; August Hayden and Erinn Micek of Waterford; Juan Hernandez and Stephanie Smerchek of Racine; Tomas Kastenson and Cassandra Kurt of Waterford; Alex Kissh and Morgan Anderson of Mount Pleasant; Douglas Kostuch and Holly Decker of Dover; Jason Masters and Kristen Kernats of Schaumburg; Johnathan McCourt and Kari Odell of Burlington; Jeremy Mews and Alice Erven of Racine; Cody Nannemann of Burlington and Shannon Mussa of Norway; Brian Niechlanski and Alyssa Cepukenas of Mount Pleasant; Michael Pincikowski and Christina Avis of Racine; Phillip Pollock and Katrina Roberts of Waterford; Adam Ricchio and Kheyallah Hunter of Mount Pleasant; Joseph Rinehart and Teela Stepniak of Racine; Nicholas Staples and Rachael Neu of Racine; Ramiro Suarez Jr. of Racine and Jose Bucio of Mexico; Nicholas Trempala and Kelly Nangle of Racine; Douglas Weink and Amanda Koke of Burlington; Thomas Welch and Maria Wenzel of Racine; Andrew Willems and Sabrina Bolyard of Dubuque; Robert Wisniewski and Quinn Tew of New York.

