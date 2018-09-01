Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Tyler Albright and Tamra Milton of Caledonia; Jose Alvarez Jr. and Cory Alvarez of Mount Pleasant; Charles Barske and Kristi Davies of Waterford; Charles Barske and Kristi Davies of Waterford; Charles Boyd Jr. of Racine and Mia Chones of Mount Pleasant; Jose Casillas Marin and Jennifer Lopez of Racine; Salvatore D’Acquisto of Sturtevant and Yolanda Kruse of Caledonia; Rene Del Toro Jr. and Heather Weise of Caledonia; Michael Ewert and Sarai Schuster of Union Grove; Bradley Fehler and Donna Blomquist of Burlington; Leapold Fiegel and Loretta Perion of Burlington; Brian Galaska and Anne Douglas of Waterford; Anthony Guelzow and Amanda Goebel of Racine; Thomas Holden and Heather Chroninger of Racine; Gregory Jefferson of Racine and Heather Barker of Mount Pleasant; Michael Kadamian and Sara Cosford of Racine; Kevin Kristiansen of Racine and Kristin Bird of Waterford; Tyree Lanier of Kenosha and Lubna Assad of Racine; Adam Lois and Jessica Trossen of Burlington; Aaron Martindale of Racine and Sara Verdasca Da Fonseca of Brazil; Damien McCray and Rebecca Gonzales of Racine; Billy McKinnie of Milwaukee and Noemi Garduno Ortiz of Racine; Kenneth Meyer II and Allyson Prellberg of Racine; Amador Navarrete Soto and Marita Arredondo of Racine; Jose Pinedo Jr. and Debra Smith of Racine; Elvin Pizarro and Maribel Badillo Hilerio of Racine; Anthony Platt and Natalie Czechowicz of Caledonia; Randy Schroeder Jr. and Sara Michalica of Caledonia; Travis Schuh and Amanda Giuliani of Burlington; Ronald Sieler and Sherry Jones of Waterford; Benjamin Smith and Stacy Smith of Burlington; Rodney Strutz of Caledonia and Theresa Atkins of Racine; Robert Szwaya and Sarah Ozanick of Gurnee; Vaughn Weis and Lauren Wieners of Dover; Abraham Zverow and Kassandra Hinrichsen of Chicago; Jakob Addis and Alyssa Kindler of Norway; Alex Anderson and Madalyn Schmaling of Racine; Cody Bastian of Mount Pleasant and Marissa Zicarelli of Racine; Dakota Batterman and Katelynn Tolnai of Racine; Paul Blazei and Nicole Pirkle of Burlington; Thomas Dorsey and Jacquelie Rovner of Batavia; Johnathon Jackley and Jessica Cartwright of Burlington; Brian Jenkins and Jessica Torres-Gely of Yorkville; Joshua Johnson of Racine and Stacy Drost of Mount Pleasant; Travis Keyes and Sarah Nikodem of Burlington; Jonathan Kraemer and Cheri Van Erden of Mount Pleasant; Paul Krumenacker and Eileen Gaynor of Chatham; Scott Lau and Jessie Bain of Waterford; Timothy Lord and Megan Verwey of Yorkville; Chad Mackai and Nicole Seils of Caledonia; Joseph Mainus Jr. and Michelle Ladwig of Yorkville; Joce Maldonado of Racine and Maria Cordero Barajas of Mexico; Seth Mathiesen of Sturtevant and Brittany Chovan of Somers; Joe Morales and Heather Wolfe of Caledonia; Robert Nelson and Amanda Varga of Caledonia; Charles Odom and Roberta Adjemian of Racine; Timothy Peil of Racine and Lixia Tong of New Berlin; Steven Pepin and Alyssa Krehbiel of Racine; Ivan Piris Rosario and Magali Rodriguez Gonzalez of Racine; Andrew Small and Teresa Dowden of Caledonia; Jason Smith and Courtney Enselman of Mount Pleasant; David Sparks and Melinda Brown of Burlington; Nicholas Webster and Bryana Stagg of Burlington; Carlos Zarate and Alyssa Buchanan of Crystal Lake.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments