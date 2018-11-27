Justin Blake and Sara Albee of Waterford; John Burgess of Caledonia and Barbara Burks of Mount Pleasant; Louis Danko and Tara Felton of Racine; Hunter Diaz and Jennifer Stiltner of Waterford; Devin Haake and Amy Graichen of Sturtevant; Paul Haluzak of Burlington and Karri Lackey of Yorkville; Joseph Kolecheck and Portia Deltoro of Racine; Timothy Krekling and Sari Snyder of Mount Pleasant; Todd Moran of Burlington and Veronica Mahlke of Caledonia; Oscar Salazar and Emily Faber of Waukegan; Rudolph Saunders of Union Grove and Susan Parker of Westchester; Daquan Smith and Bryanna Carter of Racine; Charles Treloar of Waterford and Arlene Heckenaible of Iola; Alexis Vargas Jr. and Angelica Barrientez of Racine; Roger Walker Jr. of Racine and Con Cita Bruce of Mount Pleasant; Rolando Zavala and Karina Morales of Racine.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
