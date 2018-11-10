Ryan Amann and Hannah Shuler of Cedar Falls; Jesse Ayala and Sabrina De La Torre of Racine; Ian Ballantyne and Cecilia Aus Dem Bruch of Racine; Jesse Bourassa and Alyssa Bencs of Racine; Kevin Nation and Melissa Pearce of Waterford; Jacob Otter of Burlington and Rachel Rank of Union Grove; Daniel Schweitzer and Deanna Whitehouse of Norway; Matthew Tobias and Jennifer Hutchins of Racine; Jarrid Boykin of Racine and Kathryn Siok of Burlington; Ivan Delgado Dominguez and Vanessa Galindo of Racine; Edward Gravley and Metta Nivongsa of Burlington; Michael Gursky and Caitlin McKendry of Union Grove; Christopher Hemba and Samantha Rosa of Gurnee; Curtis McClain Jr. and Tarencia Glaude of Racine; Michael Sinkovec and Lisa Wells of Antioch; Andrew Valentine and Ashley Stelmack of Burlington; John Valukas and Amy McKelvie of Racine; Clinton Werlein II and Megan Puchalski of Burlington; Patrick White and Jenna Ebbers of Mount Pleasant; Chi Yang and Lindsey Czernicki of Caledonia.
