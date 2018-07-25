Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Derik Avery of Racine and Kara Casebolt of Caledonia; James Ayotte and Mollie Rosen of Wind Point; Steven Burdo and Sandra Lemke of Racine; James Cross III of Fort Polk and Stephanie Langenfeld of Caledonia; Daniel Dahm and Allyson Dahms of Gurnee; Alex Deschler and Angel Douglas of Racine; Kyle Hibbard and Cassandra Scheller of Caledonia; Robert Hugasian and Kristina Ljujic of Burlington; Richard Kaiser and Sofia Sikora of Wind Point; Terry Kruger and Debra Mathe of Caledonia; Caleb Langdon and Desiree Behringer of Racine; Kurt Maurer of Yorkville and Deena Schulz of Racine; Peter Mealy and Kerry Lancaster of Waterford; Timothy Mercier and Kala Greene of Mount Pleasant; Matthew Newcomb and Rebecca Slusher of Chicago; Matthew Owens and Jennifer Sippel of Burlington; Christopher Perrault and Jodi Runkel of Mount Pleasant; Paul Schulz and Lisa Larocco of Mount Pleasant; Myron Stewart and Jennifer Welch of Olympia; Matthew Streicher and Amanda Heller of Glen Ellyn; John Verhunce III of Raymond and Patricia Kulka of Oak Creek; Brian Welsh and Jennifer Villatoro of Union Grove; Noah Wood and Tyesha Quarterman of Racine; Damion Anderson and Shaquora Watson of Racine; Andrew Arthur and Stephanie Majchrzak of Caledonia; Jeremy Barth and Ashley Lipp of Racine; Benjamin Brixius of Manitowoc and Morgan Tully of Burlington; Brandin Gatton and Emily Agner of Mount Pleasant; Nick Grigolo of Chicago and Jennifer Picciuca of Wilmette; Wesley Janda and Terese Jacobson of Waterford; Randall Leighton and Lois Jacobson of Burlington; Jerome Lewis and Jo Ann Hooper of Racine; Lawrence Lezon of McHenry and Andrea McBride of Elgin; Salvator Louis and Arlene Honeycutt of Duluth; Timothy Pritzl of Franksville and Sydney McCourt of Burlington; Jonathan Reed and Aison Keen of Mount Pleasant; Jeremy Thoe and Kelli Matya of Santa Barbara; Marino Thompson Jr. and China Sherrod of Racine.

