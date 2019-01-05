Omar Albiter of Racine and Vennesa Verdiguel of Mount Pleasant; Kala Baskin and Rachel Rashleger of Racine; John Christopher and Pamela Leveille of Mount Pleasant; Craig Heikkinen and Julie Graf of Caledonia; Yunseok Jeong and Alaina Kucza of Racine; Michael Kemen and Lorena Retana of Gainesville; Jamal Rogers and Domonique Powell of Caledonia; David Scholzen and Jessica O’Connor Whitney of Racine; Cody Winiarski of Yorkville and Paula Kuiper of Mount Pleasant;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.