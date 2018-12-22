Michael Dedeyne and Karren Brumm of Racine; David Elliott and Kris Cashmore of Mount Pleasant; Carson Ertel of Racine and Victoria Worden of Mount Pleasant; James Kerner and Tiana Honey of Caledonia; Ryan Kimball and Devany Rowland of Caledonia; Ronald Marinello and Jeanne Halverson of Burlington; Kurt Paskewic of Glendale Heights and Kristin Harris of Union Grove; Joseph Sanborn of Kenosha and Grace Bloom of Racine; James Schissel and Lisa French of Mount Pleasant; Nathan Schlagel of Grayslake and Morgan Condron of Libertyville; Keith Smith and Rebecca Granger of Racine; Matthew Stommel and Heather Schiess of Racine; Elliseo Trujillo of Racine and Alexandra Zamora of Milwaukee; Matthew Wingate and Jennifer Koll of Caledonia; Joshua Ziminski and Kelly Dunn of Caledonia.
