Herrin Baskin and Imke Niehues of Racine; Richard Bergmann and Ellen Sanfelippo of Mount Pleasant; Joseph Duffek III of Waterford and Heather Foreman-Urick of Caledonia; Jermaine Franklin and Lekisha Hood of Racine; Zachary Lampert and Samantha Hillman of Racine; Kevin MacPhail of Caledonia and Jennie McGuire of Kenosha; Michael Martinez and Hannah Geiss of Racine; Luis Perez Sauceda of Mexico and Maria Escobedo of Mount Pleasant; Goran Radojevic and Candace Cremer of Mount Pleasant; Eric Weaseman and Cassie Vassar of Racine; Charles Boyd Jr. of Racine and Mia Chones of Mount Pleasant; Ian Evans and Andrea Gonzales of Racine; Alex Fischer and Maille Finnegan of Waterford; Thomas Quiroz and Kelly Fletcher of Racine; Scott Rynearson and Angela Bartz of Caledonia; Carey Wentworth and Elizabeth Gemmel of Union Grove.

