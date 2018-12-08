Joshua Boruszewski of Waterford and Kylie Overmyer of McHenry; John Daavettila of St. Francis and Andrew Nielson of Racine; Rolf Etmans and Carleen Larson of Caledonia; Joseph Loomis and Marie Rice of Racine; Michael Mignogna and Karen Shake of Racine; Toboisha Pickett and Ladonna Hadley of Racine; Joshua Stephany and Laren Graf of Racine; George Tenner Jr. and Leathrice Gillespie of Racine; Donald Urick Jr. and Keely Garcia of Sturtevant.
