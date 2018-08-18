Cody Adams of Mount Pleasant and Amanda Rengel of Antioch; Casey Allen and Grace Epting of Mount Pleasant; Andrew Behrs of Caledonia and Kayla Earley of Pleasant Prairie; Eric Clements of Hales Corners and Toni Decheck of Franksville; Alejandro Davalos and Laura Hahn-Hernandez of Racine; Jessie Epps and Leewauna Odems of Racine; Howard Flemming and Tammi Ward of Racine; Raul Flores Ocampo and Briana Villarreal of Racine; Donald Fowlkes and Deborah Gideon of Racine; Christian Greider and Nicole Littleton of Mount Pleasant; Walter Hamilton and Angela Hiler of Racine; Justin Harcus and Margaret Prioletta of Raymond; Joshua Henderson of Mount Pleasant and Rebekah Vought of Three Lakes; Brandon Kowalski and Aura Polster of Racine; Christopher Kroupa and Pamela Ransom of Racine; Charles Lee and Lori Small of Raymond; Benjamin Lockwood of Union Grove and Karolyne Finco of Jackson; Jay Mabry and Sarah Olesen of Elgin; Michel Martinez and Ana Guerrero of Racine; Lee Mayfield of Sturtevant and Tamara Porwoll of Caledonia; Brian Mikkelson and Michelle Feinstein of Mount Pleasant; Paul Nagorski and Amanda Dunneboil of Sturtevant; Samuel Neumann of Kenosha and Traci Pedersen of Racine; Sean Pitchford and Briana Diaz of Racine; Aaron Redding and Hope Benson of Racine; Shane Slaasted of Raymond and Emily Lopez of Verona; Casey Staton and Kourtney Humburg of Racine; Iesha Sutton and Samantha Turner of Racine; David Weber and Denise Harmann of Racine; Timothy Wiemer and Dana Siebenaller of Burlington; Matthew Zygowicz and Samantha Beckford of Mount Pleasant.
